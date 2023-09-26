Streaming

How to Watch the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships Online: Dates, Schedule, Live Stream

Simone Biles 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Loren Elliott/Getty
By ETonline Staff
Published: 4:11 PM PDT, September 26, 2023

Simone Biles leads the U.S. back where it all began, looking to become the most decorated gymnast in history.

The world’s best gymnasts are heading to Antwerp, Belgium for the 2023 world championships. Not only is the most decorated U.S. women’s team in world championships history eyeing its seventh straight title, but superstar gymnast Simone Biles is returning to where her record-breaking gymnastics reign began — this time seeking a sixth global all-around title.

The annual event sees top athletes facing off in both team and individual apparatus and all-around competitions. Antwerp will be hosting the event for the third time after the first-ever World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in 1903. Back at the 2013 World Championships in Belgium's capital, 16-year-old prodigy Simone Biles clinched two gold medals in the all-around and floor exercise events.

Now, with records of 25 world championships medals and 19 golds, Biles is set to become the first U.S. gymnast to compete at six worlds and at the age of 26, she will be the oldest U.S. woman to compete at worlds in more than 50 years. The 2023 World Championships will serve as qualifiers for all the events at the 2024 Paris Olympics, a path Biles has set for herself.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2023 World Gymnastics Champions live at home.

When are the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships?

The 2023 World Gymnastics Championships will be held from September 30 to October 8, 2023.

How to watch the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships online

The 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships will air live on NBC. If you don't have cable, you can catch all the action on Peacock, the official NBCUniversal streaming partner.

Peacock subscriptions start at just $6 per month. Peacock Premium will have a live feed of the gymnastics competitions available to stream or you can watch on-demand through the Peacock Premium tier for $12 per month.

2023 World Gymnastics Championships

2023 World Gymnastics Championships
NBC Olympics

2023 World Gymnastics Championships

The 2023 World Gymnastics Championships air live on Peacock. With Peacock Premium, you can also stream hundreds of hit movies, full seasons of iconic TV shows and binge-worthy Peacock Original series.

Who is on the 2023 USA Gymnastics world championships team?

Representing the United States at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships along with Simone Biles are three members of the gold medal-winning 2022 world championship team — Shilese Jones, Leanne Wong and Skye Blakely — as well as 17-year-old Joscelyn Roberson. Kayla DiCello will travel as an alternative for the USA team.

2023 World Gymnastics Championships Schedule

September 30, 2023 - Men's Qualifications Day 1

  • Men’s Subdivision 1
  • Men’s Subdivision 2
  • Men’s Subdivision 3
  • Men’s Subdivision 4

October 1, 2023 – Men’s Qualifications Day 2 and Women’s Qualifications Day 1

  • Men’s Subdivision 5
  • Men’s Subdivision 6
  • Women’s Subdivision 1
  • Women’s Subdivision 2
  • Women’s Subdivision 3

October 2, 2023 – Women’s Qualifications Day 2

  • Women’s Subdivision 4
  • Women’s Subdivision 5
  • Women’s Subdivision 6
  • Women’s Subdivision 7
  • Women’s Subdivision 8
  • Women’s Subdivision 9
  • Women’s Subdivision 10

October 3, 2023

  • Men’s Team Final at 1:30 p.m. EDT

October 4, 2023

  • Women’s Team Final at 1:30 p.m. EDT

October 5, 2023

  • Men’s All-Around Final at 1:30 p.m. EDT

October 6, 2023

  • Women’s All-Around Final at 1:30 p.m. EDT

October 7, 2023 

  • Apparatus Finals Day 1 at 8:00 a.m. EDT
    • Men’s Floor
    • Women’s Vault
    • Men’s Pommel Horse
    • Women’s Uneven Bars
    • Men’s Rings

October 8, 2023

  • Apparatus Finals Day 2 at 8:00 a.m. EDT
    • Men’s Vault
    • Women’s Beam
    • Men’s Parallel Bars
    • Women’s Floor
    • Men’s High Bar

