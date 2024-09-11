After a week off, the 2024 Formula 1 season continues this weekend with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit. The European leg of the season is coming to a close before heading to Singapore next week. Teams will meet on Baku's narrow and unforgiving street circuit, and with the field so close, there's no room for error.

Red Bull teammates Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez have gone back-and-forth on the podium at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in the last few years. Pérez won the race in 2021, Verstappen took 2022, and then Pérez returned to the winner's circle last season. This year, Verstappen looks to hold onto his top spot in the 2024 drivers' championship standings.

Ahead, get up to speed with everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix online, including the full schedule and where to stream the F1 race for free.

How to Watch the 2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Without Cable

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will air live on ESPN. If you don't have cable, Formula 1 fans in the U.S. can stream the Dutch Grand Prix on Sling TV or FuboTV.

Sling TV is a great option for watching the Azerbaijan Grand Prix without cable this weekend. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the Azerbaijan Grand Prix if you're not awake early enough to watch the Formula 1 race live.

How to Watch the 2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Online for Free

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to all the channels you need to watch F1 races online. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering $30 off your first month along with a seven-day free trial right now. Sign up now to stream the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix online for free on Sunday.

In addition to Formula 1 races, Fubo offers NBA, MLB, NHL and international soccer games along with almost every NFL game this season.

When is the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix F1 race?

The 51-lap Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, September 15, 2024 at 7 a.m. ET (4 a.m. PT). Spanish race coverage begins at 5:30 a.m. ET on ESPN3.

What channel is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on?

The 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will air live from the Baku City Circuit on ESPN and stream on ESPN+.

2024 Azerbaijan Prix Schedule

All times Eastern.

Friday, September 13

Free Practice 1: 5:30-6:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2

Free Practice 2: 9-10 a.m. ET on ESPN2

Saturday, September 14

Free Practice 3: 4:30-7:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2

Qualifying: 8-9 a.m. ET on ESPN2

Sunday, September 15

Race starts: 7 a.m. ET on ESPN

2024 F1 Season Schedule

F1’s 2024 calendar will feature a record-breaking number of Grand Prix events, with 24 races set to take place around the world this season. Check out the remaining rounds below. The full F1 schedule can be found on Formula1.com.

ROUND 17: Azerbaijan, September 13-15

ROUND 18: Singapore, September 20-22

ROUND 19: United States (sprint race), October 18-20

ROUND 20: Mexico, October 25-27

ROUND 21: Brazil (spring race), November 1-3

ROUND 22: Las Vegas, November 21-23

ROUND 23: Quatar (sprint race), November 29 - December 1

ROUND 24: Abu Dhabi, December 6-8

