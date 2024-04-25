The NFL draft begins today. Here's how to watch your favorite teams select their newest players.
The 2024-2025 NFL season is still a few months away, but you can get your football fix thanks to the NFL Draft happening on Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 27.
College football players and athletes worldwide are vying for their spot on an NFL team while select veteran players prepare to be traded. One college player expected to be drafted for the upcoming NFL season is USC Trojans' quarterback Caleb Williams, who analysts believe could be recruited by the Chicago Bears, the team with the first pick in the NFL draft this year. Other top hopefuls include Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze and Malik Nabers, a wide receiver at LSU.
Not only is this a big day for the young players who may have their dream of joining an NFL team come true, but it is also a big day for all NFL fans as these draft selections could make or break their teams in the approaching football season. You'll definitely want to watch it all happen.
Below, find everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 NFL Draft, including the schedule, draft order and best livestream options.
How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft without cable
The 2024 NFL draft will air on ABC and ESPN, which are available on most major cable providers, as well as the NFL Network. If you don't have cable, you can stream the NFL Draft on FuboTV, Sling TV or Hulu + Live TV from the comfort of your home.
Watch the NFL Draft on FuboTV
Watch NFL Network along with over 260 other channels on FuboTV. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now to watch the NFL Draft at no cost.
Watch the NFL Draft on Sling TV
With Sling TV's Blue package, you will get access to the ABC and NFL Network to watch the 2024 NFL Draft. Right now, Sling TV is offering $25 off your first month.
Watch the NFL Draft on Hulu + Live TV
A Hulu + Live TV subscription will give you access to ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network to watch the NFL Draft on a variety of channels. Plans start at $76.99 monthly, which also gives you access to Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.
How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft on your phone
For streaming on the go, you can watch the NFL Draft on your phone with NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $6.99 per month (or $19.99 per year) offers access to NFL Network. NFL+ will also work on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV to watch on your television screen.
Watch the NFL Draft on NFL+
NFL+ subscribers get access to the NFL offseason and special content including the NFL Draft and more — all for $6.99 per month.
Along with access to NFL Network, you'll get to stream NFL Training camps and other off-season content, regular season games, postseason games and much more on NFL+.
When is the 2024 NFL Draft?
The first round of the NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 25. The following rounds of drafting will take place on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27.
What time is the NFL Draft First Round?
The First Round of the NFL Draft will begin at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).
What channel is the NFL Draft on?
The 2024 NFL Draft will be broadcast on the NFL Network, ESPN and ABC, which all will be providing live coverage of the event.
2024 NFL Draft Schedule
The NFL Draft will take place over three days. Here is how each day breaks down:
- Round 1: Thursday, April 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET
- Rounds 2 and 3: Friday, April 26 at 7:00 p.m. ET
- Rounds 4 to 7: Saturday, April 27 at 12:00 p.m. ET
2024 NFL Draft Order
On Thursday, April 25, 32 NFL teams will add a new player to their roster. Here are the teams in order from first to last pick for the first round of the NFL Draft.
1. Chicago Bears
2. Washington Commanders
3. New England Patriots
4. Arizona Cardinals
5. Los Angeles Chargers
6. New York Giants
7. Tennessee Titans
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Chicago Bears
10. New York Jets
11. Minnesota Vikings
12. Denver Broncos
13. Las Vegas Raiders
14. New Orleans Saints
15. Indianapolis Colts
16. Seattle Seahawks
17. Jacksonville Jaguars
18. Cincinnati Bengals
19. Los Angeles Rams
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. Miami Dolphins
22. Philadelphia Eagles
23. Minnesota Vikings
24. Dallas Cowboys
25. Green Bay Packers
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27. Arizona Cardinals
28. Buffalo Bills
29. Detroit Lions
30. Baltimore Ravens
31. San Francisco 49ers
32. Kansas City Chiefs
Check out the entire order of selections for the 2024 NFL Draft here.
