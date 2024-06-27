The road to the Summer Olympics makes its final stop this weekend when the USA will finalize its men's and women's gymnastics rosters at the 2024 Olympics Gymnastics Trials. Dozens of America's best artistic gymnasts will be vying for one of the ten spots on Team USA at Target Center in Minneapolis. Who will earn a ticket to Paris after the four-day gymnastics trials?

Coming off her record-extending ninth U.S. all-around title, Simone Biles is joined by Tokyo Olympic all-around gold medalist Suni Lee, two-time world all-around medalist Shilese Jones, Tokyo Olympic floor exercise champion Jade Carey and Tokyo Olympic team silver medalist Jordan Chiles. The men’s field is headlined by three-time U.S. all-around champion Brody Malone along with 2023 World all-around bronze medalist Frederick Richard.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials today, including the full competition schedule and best livestream options.

How to Watch the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Without Cable

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials will air on NBC and USA Network. If you don't have cable, the best way to stream the team trials is Peacock where there will be a live feed of the entire event.

Peacock subscriptions start at just $5.99 a month. In addition to the U.S. Olympic Trials, Peacock gives you access to other live sporting events, plus news, exclusive shows, hit movies and more. If you have a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus plan, you can stream the entire 2024 Summer Olympics.

You can also catch every moment of the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials with a live TV streaming service like FuboTV, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV. As a bonus, these services also include USA, which is where some of the gymnastics coverage will be broadcast.

When are the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials?

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials begin this Thursday, June 27 and run through Sunday, June 30. Coverage will start at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

What channel are the Olympic Gymnastics Trials on?

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials will air across NBC and USA Network. All NBC coverage will also stream on Peacock.

2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Broadcast Schedule

All times Eastern.

Thursday, June 27 - Men's Day 1

6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. (USA Network, Peacock)

Friday, June 28 - Women's Day 1

7:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. (Peacock)

8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Saturday, June 29 - Men's Day 2

3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, June 30 - Women's Day 2

8:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

When are the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Olympics will begin on Friday, July 26, 2024 and run through Sunday, August 11, 2024.

How to Watch the 2024 Olympics

NBCUniversal will be the home of the 2024 Olympics, the Opening Ceremony and nearly every event streaming live on NBC's streaming service, Peacock along with daily highlights in the evening. Select events will air on USA Network, Golf Channel, CNBC and E!.

Check out our full guide for how to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics ahead of the Paris games.

