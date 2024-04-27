The 2024 NHL Playoffs are in full swing with the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs battling in Game 4 tonight. Boston currently leads the series 2-1 with a very pivotal game at Scotiabank Arena on the line.

Boston picked up a huge road victory on Wednesday and came out on top in Game 3 by a score of 4-2. The Bruins and Maple Leafs had a combined 133 hits that night, which was just five away from breaking the NHL record for the most hits in a Stanley Cup Playoff game that ended in regulation.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leads NHL playoff game, including the full schedule and best livestream options.

How to Watch the Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs NHL Playoffs Without Cable

Game 4 of the Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs NHL Playoffs series will air on TBS. If you don't have cable, you can watch the Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game on Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, or Max — all detailed below.

Sling TV is the best budget option for streaming the NHL playoffs without cable. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN, ESPN2, TBS and TNT down to just $15 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package that also includes ABC to $35.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the any hockey games when you're not home to watch them live.

With Hulu's live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN, TNT, TBS and ABC along with over 90 other channels. Stream the NHL playoffs or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Right now, you can get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month after 3-day free trial.

Fubo’s Pro plan offers 199 channels, including ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC. However, the service doesn’t carry TBS and TNT, so you might miss some early-round playoff action. FuboTV comes with 1,000 hours of DVR and is currently offering a seven-day free trial.

Hockey fans can watch the Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs NHL Playoff Game 4 on Max with the B/R sports add-on. You'll need a Max subscription to access B/R sports content. A subscription to Max starts at $9.99 per month, but the B/R sports add-on is currently free.

What time is the Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Playoff Game 4?

Game 4 of the Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs NHL Playoffs series will be played on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

When is the 2024 Stanley Cup Final?

The National Hockey League set a tentative start date of Wednesday, June 3, 2024 for the start of the Stanley Cup Final, but is subject to change based on how long the Eastern and Western Conference finals take. The Stanley Cup Final is expected to conclude no later than Monday, June 17.

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs 2024 NHL Playoffs Schedule

Below, check out the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for the first-round series between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs. Find the full NHL schedule here.

Game 1: Saturday, April 20 at 8 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 2: Monday, April 22 at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3: Wednesday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 4: Saturday, April 27 at 8 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30 at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 6: Thursday, May 2 at TBD

Game 7: Saturday, May 4 at TBD

