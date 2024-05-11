The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals tonight. Following Cleveland's stunning Game 2 victory in Boston, the NBA Playoffs series is now tied 1-1. Tip-off from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Watch Today's Game on Sling TV

The Cavaliers finally won their first road game of the NBA playoffs when they defeated the Celtics 118-94 in the last matchup that tied up the series. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 29 points while Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 25 points. Will the Cavs keep the momentum going tonight?

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Playoff game, including the full series schedule and best Game 3 livestream options.

How to Watch the Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 3 Without Cable

The best-of-seven Eastern Conference Semifinals series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics will be televised between TNT, ABC and ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch Game 3 on ABC tonight with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or FuboTV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch it live.

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV Sling TV NBA Playoffs on Sling TV With its Orange + Blue plan, Sling TV offers access to ESPN, TNT and ABC to watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs without cable. Right now, Sling Orange + Blue is 50% off your first month. $60 $30 For Your First Month Sign Up Now

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ABC and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream tonight's Cavaliers vs. Celtics playoff game for free.

NBA Playoffs on FuboTV FuboTV NBA Playoffs on FuboTV FuboTV offers ESPN and ABC as well as a NBA TV add-on to watch most of the NBA Playoff games. Grab the free trial to watch today's game at no cost. $79.99/Month 7-Day Free Trial Sign Up Now

FuboTV also has nearly every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NBA playoff games. Subscribers can also watch the Celtics vs. Cavaliers games on TNT by subscribing to Max's Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

You can watch the Cavaliers vs. Celtics game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including TNT, ABC and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

What time is the Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 3 today?

Game 3 of the Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals will be played on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT).

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics NBA Playoffs Schedule

The Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics started on Tuesday, May 7 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the NBA action.

GAME 1: Tuesday, May 7, Cavaliers at Celtics, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 2: Thursday, May 9, Cavaliers at Celtics, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 3: Saturday, May 11, Celtics at Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

GAME 4: Monday, May 13, Celtics at Cavaliers, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 5: Wednesday, May 15, Cavaliers at Celtics (TBD, TNT)*

GAME 6: Friday, May 17, Celtics at Cavaliers (TBD, ESPN)*

GAME 7: Sunday, May 19, Cavaliers at Celtics (TBD)*

* = If necessary

