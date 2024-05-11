Round 2 of the 2024 NBA playoffs continues tonight, as the Celtics and Cavaliers play in Game 3.
The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals tonight. Following Cleveland's stunning Game 2 victory in Boston, the NBA Playoffs series is now tied 1-1. Tip-off from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.
The Cavaliers finally won their first road game of the NBA playoffs when they defeated the Celtics 118-94 in the last matchup that tied up the series. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 29 points while Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 25 points. Will the Cavs keep the momentum going tonight?
The best-of-seven Eastern Conference Semifinals series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics will be televised between TNT, ABC and ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch Game 3 on ABC tonight with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or FuboTV.
What time is the Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 3 today?
Game 3 of the Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals will be played on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT).
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics NBA Playoffs Schedule
The Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics started on Tuesday, May 7 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the NBA action.
GAME 1: Tuesday, May 7, Cavaliers at Celtics, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)
GAME 2: Thursday, May 9, Cavaliers at Celtics, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
GAME 3: Saturday, May 11, Celtics at Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
GAME 4: Monday, May 13, Celtics at Cavaliers, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)
GAME 5: Wednesday, May 15, Cavaliers at Celtics (TBD, TNT)*
GAME 6: Friday, May 17, Celtics at Cavaliers (TBD, ESPN)*
GAME 7: Sunday, May 19, Cavaliers at Celtics (TBD)*
* = If necessary
