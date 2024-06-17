The 2024 NBA Finals did not end in a sweep as Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks head back to Boston for a decisive Game 5 against the Celtics tonight. While the Celtics still hold a commanding 3-1 lead, the Mavericks made a very convincing argument in Game 4 to not count them out of the playoffs. Tip-off from TD Garden is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Dallas extended their season on Friday night with a 122-84 win in Game 4, which was the third-biggest point margin in a NBA Finals game ever. The Mavericks will need to keep playing this way in order to fend off elimination. If the Celtics win tonight, not only will Boston get to raise Banner 18, but they'll also break a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most championships in league history.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals tonight, including the best livestream options.

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics Game 5 Without Cable

Every game of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics will be televised on ABC. If you don't have cable, you can watch the Mavericks vs. Celtics Game 5 tonight with Sling TV and the platforms detailed below.

The most cost-effective way to watch the 2024 NBA Finals without cable is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month of any tier — bringing the Blue plan with your local ABC network down to $22.50.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the Mavericks vs. Celtics game if you're not home to watch it live.

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have access to ABC and over 200 other channels to watch the 2024 NBA Finals. FuboTV comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and there's currently a seven-day free trial. Grab the Fubo free trial to stream tonight's Mavericks vs. Celtics game at no cost.

You can also stream the 2024 NBA Finals on ABC with Hulu + Live TV. Stream NBA games or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Subscriptions start at $76.99 a month and there is also a three-day free trial. The bundle also includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu's on-demand catalog.

What time is Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics Game 5 tonight?

Game 5 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics NBA Finals will be played on Monday, June 17, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT).

What channel is Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics Game 5 on?

Tonight's Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics NBA Finals Game 5 will air live on ABC.

2024 NBA Finals Schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals started on Thursday, June 6. Here are the broadcast times for each NBA game of the Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks.

GAME 1: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Thursday, June 6 (8:30 p.m. ET)

GAME 2: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 9 (8 p.m. ET)

GAME 3: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Wednesday, June 12 (8:30 p.m. ET)

GAME 4: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Friday, June 14 (8:30 p.m. ET)

GAME 5: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Monday, June 17 (8:30 p.m. ET)

GAME 6: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Thursday, June 20 (8:30 p.m. ET)*

GAME 7: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 23 (8 p.m. ET)*

* = if necessary

Key dates for the 2023-2024 NBA season

Here are all the important dates for basketball fans to remember leading up to the NBA Draft and Summer League.

June 6-23: NBA Finals 2024

June 26: NBA Draft 2024 presented by State Farm (First Round)

June 27: NBA Draft 2024 presented by State Farm (Second Round)

July 12-22: NBA 2K Vegas Summer League (Las Vegas)

