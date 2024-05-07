The Western Conference’s No. 1 seed, the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Dallas Mavericks tonight for Game 1 of the teams' second-round series in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. It's a battle between two of the top three MVP finalists, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic. Tip-off from Paycom Center is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET.

The Thunder swept the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round while the Mavericks beat the Clippers in six games. OKC took the regular-season series 3-1. However, this is the first time the first time Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander have met in the playoffs.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder NBA Playoff game, including the full series schedule and best Game 1 livestream options.

How to Watch the Mavericks vs. Thunder NBA Playoff Series Without Cable

The Western Conference Semifinals series between the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder will be televised between TNT and ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch Game 1 on TNT tonight with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or Max.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch it live.

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV Sling TV NBA Playoffs on Sling TV With its Orange + Blue plan, Sling TV offers access to ESPN, TNT and ABC to watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs without cable. For NBA TV you'll also need the $11 Sports Extras add-on. Right now, Sling Orange + Blue is $25 off your first month. $71 $46 With Sports Extra Sign Up Now

You can also save $30 when you prepay $90 for three months of the Sling TV Orange tier.

You can watch the Mavericks at Thunder game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including TNT, ABC and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

2024 NBA Playoff games on TNT and TBS are available to stream on Max. You can watch tonight's Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder game in Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos surround sound with the B/R Sports Add-On. The ad-supported plan for Max costs $9.99 per month.

What time is the Mavericks vs. Thunder NBA Playoff game tonight?

Game 1 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals will be played on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT).

Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder NBA Playoffs Schedule

The NBA conference semifinals series between the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder starts on Tuesday, May 7 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the NBA action.

GAME 1: Tuesday, May 7, Mavericks at Thunder, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 2: Thursday, May 9, Mavericks at Thunder, TBD (TNT)

GAME 3: Saturday, May 11, Thunder at Mavericks, TBD (ESPN)

GAME 4: Monday, May 13, Thunder at Mavericks, TBD (TNT)

GAME 5: Wednesday, May 15, Mavericks at Thunder (TBD)*

GAME 6: Friday, May 17, Thunder at Mavericks (TBD)*

GAME 7: Sunday, May 19, Mavericks at Thunder (TBD)*

* = If necessary

