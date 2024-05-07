The Cleveland Cavaliers head to Boston tonight to face the Celtics in Game 1 of their NBA conference semifinals series. With Jayson Tatum leading the charge, Boston is looking to make it back to the conference finals for a sixth time in the past eight years. Tip-off from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

After the top-seeded Celtics won their 5-game series against the Miami Heat, Boston will now play their first game in six days. The Cleveland Cavaliers enter tonight's matchup fresh off a Game 7 win over the Orlando Magic. For Cleveland, this marks a return to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season when they made the finals.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics NBA Playoff game, including the full series schedule and best Game 1 livestream options.

The best-of-seven Eastern Conference Semifinals series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics will be televised between TNT, ABC and ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch Game 1 on TNT tonight with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or Max.

What time is the Cavaliers vs. Celtics NBA Playoff game today?

Game 1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals will be played on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics NBA Playoffs Schedule

The Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics starts on Tuesday, May 7 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the NBA action.

GAME 1: Tuesday, May 7, Cavaliers at Celtics, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 2: Thursday, May 9, Cavaliers at Celtics, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 3: Saturday, May 11, Celtics at Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

GAME 4: Monday, May 13, Celtics at Cavaliers, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 5: Wednesday, May 15, Cavaliers at Celtics (TBD)*

GAME 6: Friday, May 17, Celtics at Cavaliers (TBD)*

GAME 7: Sunday, May 19, Cavaliers at Celtics (TBD)*

* = If necessary

