Shop
Streaming

How to Watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Game 6 Tonight: Start Time, TV, Live Stream

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Nikola Jokic
David Berding/Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Published: 7:57 AM PDT, May 16, 2024

The Nuggets look to take the series in Game 6 against the Timberwolves tonight. Here's how to watch the NBA Playoffs.

The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves head back to Minneapolis for a must-watch Game 6 tonight. With Denver leading the NBA Playoff series 3-2, the reigning NBA Champions are on the brink of advancing to the Western Conference finals. Tip-off from Target Center is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Watch Today's Game on Sling TV

Despite falling behind 0-2 to the Minnesota Timberwolves to start the series, the Nuggets have stormed back to win three games in a row. Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic had a stellar Game 5 with 40 points, 7 rebounds and 13 assists, so the Timberwolves will need to dig deep tonight.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Playoff game tonight, including the full series schedule and best Game 6 livestream options.

How to Watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Playoffs Game 6 Without Cable

The best-of-seven Western Conference Semifinals series between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will be televised between TNT and ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch Game 6 on ESPN tonight with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, FuboTV, or Hulu + Live TV. 

Watch the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 6 on Sling TV

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch it live.

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV
Sling TV

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV

With its Orange + Blue plan, Sling TV offers access to ESPN, TNT and ABC to watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs without cable. Right now, Sling Orange + Blue is $25 off your first month.

$60 $35

For Your First Month

Sign Up Now

Watch the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 6 for free on FuboTV

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream tonight's Nuggets vs. Timberwolves playoff game for free.

NBA Playoffs on FuboTV

NBA Playoffs on FuboTV
FuboTV

NBA Playoffs on FuboTV

FuboTV offers ESPN and ABC as well as a NBA TV add-on to watch most of the NBA Playoff games. Grab the free trial to watch today's game at no cost.

$79.99/Month

7-Day Free Trial

Sign Up Now

FuboTV also has nearly every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NBA playoff games. Subscribers can also watch the Knicks vs. Pacers games on TNT by subscribing to Max's Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

Watch the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 6 for Free on Hulu + Live TV

You can watch the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including ESPN, TNT and ABC. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

NBA Playoffs on Hulu + Live TV

NBA Playoffs on Hulu + Live TV
Hulu

NBA Playoffs on Hulu + Live TV

Catch all the action on ABC, ESPN and TNT with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You'll also get access to over 90 live channels plus Hulu’s entire streaming library now with access to Disney+ and ESPN+.

$77/Month

FREE 3-DAY TRIAL

Sign Up Now

What time is the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves NBA Playoff Game 6 today?

Game 6 of the Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals will be played on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT).

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule

The Western Conference semifinals between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves started on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the NBA action.

GAME 1: Saturday, May 4, Timberwolves at Nuggets, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 2: Monday, May 6, Timberwolves at Nuggets, 10 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 3: Friday, May 10, Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 4: Sunday, May 12, Nuggets at Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 5: Tuesday, May 14, Timberwolves at Nuggets, 10:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 6: Thursday, May 16, Nuggets at Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 7: Sunday, May 19, Timberwolves at Nuggets (TBD)*

* = If necessary

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch the 2024 PGA Championship Online

Streaming

How to Watch the 2024 PGA Championship Online

How to Watch the New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever WNBA Game Tonight

Streaming

How to Watch the New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever WNBA Game Tonight

How to Watch the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Online

Streaming

How to Watch the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Online

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs Online

Streaming

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs Online

How to Watch 'Dune: Part Two' Online — Now Streaming

Streaming

How to Watch 'Dune: Part Two' Online — Now Streaming

How to Choose the Right Streaming Services for You

Best Lists

How to Choose the Right Streaming Services for You

The Best Live TV Streaming Services in 2024: Compare the Top Plans

Streaming

The Best Live TV Streaming Services in 2024: Compare the Top Plans

Tags:

Latest News