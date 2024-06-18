The Florida Panthers have another chance to put away the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL Stanley Cup Final tonight. Leading the best-of-seven series 3-1, the Panthers didn't complete the sweep, but could still close out the 2023-24 hockey season by clinching the first championship in franchise history. Puck-drop from Amerant Bank Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Watch Game 5 on Sling TV

Edmonton staved off elimination in Game 4 with a 8-1 victory on home ice. Judging by their dominant performance, the Oilers are far from finished. Can the Oilers turn the Stanley Cup Final around with a win over the Panthers in Sunrise tonight?

Keep reading to learn how and when to watch Game 5, including the full Stanley Cup Final schedule and best Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers livestream options.

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers Game 5 Without Cable

Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final will air live on ABC. If you don't have cable, the best way to watch the Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers is with Sling TV or any of the live TV streaming services we've detailed below.

Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to stream all of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final without cable. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to $22.50 per month. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording any hockey games when you're not home to watch them live.

Fubo’s Pro Plan offers 199 channels, including ABC and ESPN Deportes to watch every Stanley Cup Final game. FuboTV comes with 1,000 hours of DVR and is currently offering a seven-day free trial. Grab the free trial today to watch tonight's Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers game at no cost.

With Hulu's live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ABC and ESPN Deportes, along with over 90 other channels. Stream the 2024 Stanley Cup Final or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Right now, you can get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month after a three-day free trial.

Along with airing on ABC, the Stanley Cup Finals will be telecast simultaneously on ESPN+. For access to thousands of live events, original studio shows, and acclaimed series, an ESPN+ subscription costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year. ESPN+ also offers a bundle that includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu for $14.99 per month.

What time is Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers Game 5?

Game 5 of the Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers NHL Stanley Cup Final will be played on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

What channel is the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final on tonight?

Every game of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final will air exclusively on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes (for those who speak Spanish).

2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final Schedule

Below, check out the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals schedule to catch every Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers matchup.

GAME 1: Oilers at Panthers, Saturday, June 8 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

GAME 2: Oilers at Panthers, Monday, June 10 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

GAME 3: Panthers at Oilers, Thursday, June 13 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

GAME 4: Panthers at Oilers, Saturday, June 15 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

GAME 5: Oilers at Panthers, Tuesday, June 18 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

GAME 6: Panthers at Oilers, Friday, June 21 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)*

GAME 7: Oilers at Panthers, Monday, June 24 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)*

* = If necessary

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: