The Edmonton Oilers are on the road as they play Game 2 of their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals series with the Vancouver Canucks tonight. Vancouver holds a 1-0 lead in this all-Canadian second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Puck-drop from Rogers Arena is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.

In Game 1 on Wednesday, the Canucks took down the Oilers 5-4 to open the series. Edmonton blew a 3-goal lead and will now look to bounce back. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks NHL playoff game, including the full series schedule and best Game 2 livestream options.

What time is the Oilers vs. Canucks NHL Playoff game tonight?

Game 2 of the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks NHL Playoffs series will be played on Friday, May 10, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Oilers vs. Canucks Game 2 on tonight?

The Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks opening game at Rogers Arena will be broadcast live by TNT.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks 2024 NHL Playoffs Schedule

Below, check out the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for the second-round series between the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks. Find the full NHL schedule here.

Game 1: Oilers at Canucks, Wednesday, May 8 at 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Oilers at Canucks, Friday, May 10, at 10 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3: Canucks at Oilers, Sunday, May 12 at 7 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 4: Canucks at Oilers, Tuesday, May 14 at TBD (ESPN)

Game 5: Oilers at Canucks, Thursday, May 16 (TBD)*

Game 6: Canucks at Oilers, Saturday, May 18 (TBD)*

Game 7: Oilers at Canucks, Monday, May 20 (TBD)*

* = If necessary

When is the 2024 Stanley Cup Final?

The National Hockey League set a tentative start date of Wednesday, June 3, 2024 for the start of the Stanley Cup Final, but is subject to change based on how long the Eastern and Western Conference finals take. The Stanley Cup Final is expected to conclude no later than Monday, June 17.

