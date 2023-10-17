Game 3 of the American League Championship Series takes place tonight at Globe Life Field. The Texas Rangers are now playing host to the defending World Series champion Houston Astros.

After a pair of tight wins in Houston, the Rangers will look to take a 3-0 lead while the Astros need a win to get back on track. For Game 3, Max Scherzer will start for the Rangers and Cristian Javier is set to start for the Astros.

It's a Lone Star showdown with a ticket to the 2023 World Series on the line. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros, including the full ALCS schedule and live streaming.

How to watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers online

The 2023 American League Championship Series will air on FOX and FS1. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch the Rangers vs. Astros games is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with FOX and FS1 down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

2023 ALCS Schedule

Here is the schedule for the Astros vs. Rangers in the 2023 MLB ALCS, which begins in Houston tonight. All times Central Standard Time.

Houston will host Games 1 and 2 to start out the series. The games then shift to the Globe Life Field in Arlington for Games 3, 4 and 5. Games 6 and 7 would then be played in Houston.

Game 1: Rangers vs. Astros, Sunday, October 15, 7:15 p.m. CST

Game 2: Rangers vs. Astros, Monday, October 16, 3:37 p.m. CST

Game 3: Astros vs. Rangers, Wednesday, October 18, 7:03 p.m. CST

Game 4: Astros vs. Rangers, Thursday, October 19, 7:03 p.m. CST

*Game 5: Astros vs. Rangers, Friday, October 20, 4:07 p.m. CST

*Game 6: Rangers vs. Astros, Sunday, October 22, 7:03 p.m. CST

*Game 7: Rangers vs. Astros, Monday, October 23, 7:03 p.m. CST

