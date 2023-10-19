Tonight, the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers face off in Game 4 of the ALCS. The defending World Series champion handed the Rangers their first loss of the postseason on Wednesday, making the series 2-1.

Andrew Heaney is set to start for the Rangers, while Jose Urquidy will be the Astros' starting pitcher. Houston's win last night guarantees the series goes to a fifth game set for Friday afternoon.

It's another Lone Star showdown at Globe Life Field. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros, including the full ALCS schedule and live streaming.

When is the Rangers vs. Astros ALCS Game 4?

First pitch is set for Thursday, October 19 at 8:03 p.m ET (5:03 p.m. PT).

How to watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros online

ALCS Game 4 will air on FS1. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch the Rangers vs. Astros games is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with FOX and FS1 down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

2023 ALCS Schedule

Here is the ALCS schedule for the Astros vs. Rangers in the 2023 MLB Playoffs. Games 3, 4 and 5 are being played at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Games 6 and 7 would then be played in Houston.

All times Central Standard Time.

Game 1: Rangers vs. Astros, Sunday, October 15, 7:15 p.m. CST

Game 2: Rangers vs. Astros, Monday, October 16, 3:37 p.m. CST

Game 3: Astros vs. Rangers, Wednesday, October 18, 7:03 p.m. CST

Game 4: Astros vs. Rangers, Thursday, October 19, 7:03 p.m. CST

*Game 5: Astros vs. Rangers, Friday, October 20, 4:07 p.m. CST

*Game 6: Rangers vs. Astros, Sunday, October 22, 7:03 p.m. CST

*Game 7: Rangers vs. Astros, Monday, October 23, 7:03 p.m. CST

