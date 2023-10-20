This afternoon, the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers take the field in Game 5 of the ALCS.

The stage for a crucial Game 5 is set as the ALCS is currently tied at 2-2. Houston won Games 3 and 4 with a total score of 18-8, becoming one of the rare postseason teams to come back from losing the first two games of a seven-game series at home. Now, whichever team wins two games first will advance to the 2023 World Series.

It's another Lone Star showdown at Globe Life Field. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros, including the full ALCS schedule and live streaming.

When is the Rangers vs. Astros ALCS Game 5?

First pitch is set for Friday, October 20 at 5:07 p.m ET (2:07 p.m. PT).

How to watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros online

ALCS Game 5 will air on FS1. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch the Rangers vs. Astros games is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with FOX and FS1 down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

2023 ALCS Schedule

Here is the ALCS schedule for the Astros vs. Rangers in the 2023 MLB Playoffs. Game 5 is being played at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Games 6 and 7 will then be played back in Houston at Minute Maid Park.

All times Central Standard Time.

Game 1: Rangers vs. Astros, Sunday, October 15, 7:15 p.m. CST

Game 2: Rangers vs. Astros, Monday, October 16, 3:37 p.m. CST

Game 3: Astros vs. Rangers, Wednesday, October 18, 7:03 p.m. CST

Game 4: Astros vs. Rangers, Thursday, October 19, 7:03 p.m. CST

Game 5: Astros vs. Rangers, Friday, October 20, 4:07 p.m. CST

Game 6: Rangers vs. Astros, Sunday, October 22, 7:03 p.m. CST

Game 7: Rangers vs. Astros, Monday, October 23, 7:03 p.m. CST

RELATED CONTENT: