Quarterfinal action at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open gets underway today as big names in tennis continue to deliver some of their best performances this year. We’re now down to the last eight men and women at Indian Wells and the lineup features heavy hitters, including a rematch between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

Watch Indian Wells on FuboTV

Alexander Zverev has a winning record over the reigning BNP Paribas Open champion Carlos Alcaraz, having won their last two meetings. The world No. 2 is now bidding to become the first player to defend the title since Novak Djokovic in 2016. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff is hoping to become the first U.S. woman to secure a win at the singles tournament since Serena Williams in 2001.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 BNP Paribas Open quarterfinals, including the Indian Wells schedule and live stream details.

How to Watch Indian Wells 2024 Without Cable

The 2024 BNP Paribas Open is being broadcast on the Tennis Channel. If you don't have cable, the best way to watch the tournament is with a live TV streaming streaming subscription to FuboTV.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to Tennis Channel and 190 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering $20 off your first month and a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the first week of Indian Wells online for free.

Watch Indian Wells on FuboTV Getty Watch Indian Wells on FuboTV With FuboTV, you'll have access to a broad range of live sporting action from across the world. Watch the 2024 BNP Paribas Open on Tennis Channel along with future Grand Slam tournaments this year. $79.99/Month $59.99/First Month 7-Day Free Trial Sign Up Now

In addition to tennis, Fubo offers NCAA March Madness, MLB, NBA, NHL and international soccer games along with almost every NFL game next season.

Indian Wells 2024 Quarterfinals Schedule

The 2024 BNP Paribas Open kicked off Wednesday, March 6. The 12-day schedule culminates now enters the men's and women's quarterfinal matches today, March 14. Below, check out the full BNP Paribas Open schedule.

Men's Singles Quarterfinals

11:00 a.m. PT: Lehecka vs. Sinner

12:30 p.m. PT: Paul vs. Ruud

3:00 p.m. PT: Zverev vs. Alcaraz

6:00 p.m. PT: Medvedev vs. Rune

Women's Singles Quarterfinals

11:00 a.m. PT: Patapova vs. Kostyuk

12:15 p.m. PT: Swiatek vs. Wozniacki

3:00 p.m. PT: Gauff vs. Yuan

6:00 p.m. PT: Sakkari vs. Navarro

Indian Wells 2024 TV Schedule

Here's the remaining Indian Wells tournament broadcast times as well as the TV channel and streaming information. All times Eastern.

Thursday, March 14

11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.: WTA Quarterfinals, ATP Quarterfinals

Tennis Channel, T2, TC Plus

Friday, March 15

2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.: WTA Semifinals, ATP Doubles Finals

Tennis Channel, TC Plus

Saturday, March 16

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.: WTA Doubles Finals

1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: ATP Semifinals

Tennis Channel, TC Plus

Sunday, March 17

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.: WTA Singles Finals

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.: ATP Singles Finals

Tennis Channel, TC Plus

RELATED CONTENT: