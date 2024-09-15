Two young, promising quarterbacks will meet at Lambeau Field. Here's how to stream the game live.
Well, football fans, Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season is in full swing, and this upcoming game featuring the Indianapolis Colts and the Green Bay Packers should be a fun one to watch.
The AFC South vs. NFC North matchup is scheduled as an afternoon game and will air on FOX. If you're a sports fan without cable, one of the best ways to stream the game live is with Sling TV.
Both teams are coming off of a Week 1 loss, but the Packers will also play without their star quarterback, Jordan Love, who was injured during last week's game against the Philidelphia Eagles. Former Tennessee Titan Malik Willis will start for the Pack on Sunday when they welcome Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts to Green Bay.
Here's everything you need to know about watching the Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers game today, including all the best livestream options.
When is the Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers game?
The Green Bay Packers welcome the Indianapolis Colts to Lambeau Field today, Sunday, September 15, at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT).
How to Watch the Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers Game Without Cable
Today's Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers NFL game will air on FOX. If you don't have cable, there are a few ways to stream the game online, including Sling TV, FuboTV, NFL+ and Hulu + Live TV.
Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to watch NFL games this season. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with FOX down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. That package will also give you access to NBC, ABC, ESPN, the NFL Network, the NFL RedZone and so much more.
Watch Colts vs Packers on Sunday when you sign up for Sling Blue.
Watch Colts vs. Packers on FuboTV
One of the best streaming services for sports fans, Fubo TV is your ticket to the NFL. With access to FOX, you’ll be able to watch the Colts vs. Packers Week 2 game on Sunday. This same subscription will also allow you to access every NFL game airing on NBC, CBS, ESPN and the NFL Network, so you’ll be able to stream NFL games live all season long.
Prices normally start at $79.99 per month for FuboTV Pro, but right now, you can save $30 on your first month of the plan, bringing it down to $49.99. Fubo is also offering a free seven-day trial, so you can sign up and watch the Colts vs. Packers game at no cost.
FuboTV Pro gets you access to most NFL games of the 2024-25 season.
ET and CBS are both subsidiaries of Paramount.
Watch Colts vs. Packers on NFL+
Several of the 2024 NFL regular season games will be available with an NFL+ subscription. You'll get access to games airing on the NFL Network. You can watch in-market games on NFL+ on your TV, but out-of-market games will only be available to stream via your smartphone or tablet.
The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to the NFL Network. You can also upgrade to NFL+ with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously, which costs $100 per year (or $15 per month).
Watch Colts vs. Packers on Hulu + Live TV
With Hulu + Live TV, you get a bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+, along with dozens of live TV channels. With NBC included in that package of channels, you’ll be able to watch Sunday's Colts vs. Packers game live.
Regularly priced at $76.99 per month, you can try Hulu + Live TV free for three days if you sign up now.
The Hulu + Live TV subscription gets you access to FOX, which is airing the Colts vs. Packers game on Sunday.
What channel is the Colts vs. Packers game on?
The Colts vs. Packers game will air on FOX on Sunday.
How to Watch the Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers Game for Free
FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV both offer a free trial period, which, if timed properly, will allow you to watch Sunday's game for free.
2024 NFL Week 2 Schedule
Here are the upcoming game times for week two of the NFL regular season, including where the games will air.
Sunday, September 15, 2024
- Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Los Angeles Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
- New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
- San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
- New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
- New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Monday, September 16, 2024
- Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN2)
Key dates for the 2024 NFL season
Here are all the important dates football fans will want to mark in their calendar for the upcoming NFL preseason and NFL regular season.
October 6: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings)
October 13: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears)
October 15-16: Fall League Meeting
October 20: NFL International Game at Wembley Stadium in London (New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)
November 10: NFL International Game at Allianz Arena in Germany (New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers)
December 10-11: Special League Meeting
January 11-13: Super Wild Card Weekend
January 30: East-West Shrine Bowl
February 1: Senior Bowl
February 2: Pro Bowl Games
February 9: Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans
February 24 to March 3: NFL Scouting Combine