How to watch ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ season 4

After a long hiatus due to the pandemic, the fourth season of Amazon Prime Video's Emmy-winning series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, finally returns this February. Contrary to the way prior seasons premiered, the fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will drop two new episodes weekly, starting on Friday, Feb. 18, on Prime Video.

We last left Midge at an extremely low point in her career, having been cut from the remainder of Shy Baldwin's tour after making some ill-received jokes about his sexuality. But Midge already has a plan, and it centers around her finally getting to be herself. Her manager, Susie, seems to be onboard, but perhaps she's just preoccupied by the debt she's gotten herself, and subsequently Midge, into. Meanwhile, the Weissmans have decided to move in with their daughter, and the awkward living situation is set up to be one that rivals their time rooming with Joel's parents.

For the first time since 2018, the cost of an annual Amazon Prime membership is going up. Starting Feb. 18, the price of an annual Prime membership will increase from $119 to $139. Amazon Prime members who pay monthly will now pay $15 monthly as opposed to $13. Current members will begin to see the higher price reflected after March 25.

To lock in your old Amazon Prime rate, monthly subscribers still have time to switch to an annual subscription. Already an annual subscriber? Here's a hack: buy yourself a gift subscription to Amazon Prime for $119. Activate your gift membership once your current subscription expires, and get another 365 days at $20 less for continued access to Amazon Prime Video. Don't forget to disable auto-renew on your current subscription after purchase.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein return this season alongside Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle and Tony Shalhoub. Two new additions from show-creator Amy Sherman-Palladino's past are stepping into 1960s New York this season, Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop, two beloved Gilmore Girls stars.

Still searching for what to stream? Be sure to check out ET's guide to what's new on Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock and more this month, plus the best shows and movies to stream each week. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4.

When does season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel come out?

The first two episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 come out on Feb. 18. Two new episodes will premiere on Prime video every Friday through March.

Where to watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4:

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, alongside other award-winning titles including Fleabag, Transparent, The Man in the High Castle and more.

Subscribers to Amazon Prime have free access to Prime Video. If you don't already subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can subscribe directly to Prime Video for $9 per month, or try the streaming platform free for 30 days.

