Week 1 of the 2024-2025 NFL regular season is here, and the Minnesota Vikings will take on the New York Giants this Sunday.

The home game for the Giants is also the kickoff of the team's 100th season. The celebration begins when the game airs on FOX this Sunday. If you don't have cable, one excellent way to stream the game online is with Sling TV.

Watch Vikings vs. Giants on Sling

The Vikings defeated the Giants in the regular season last year, but Big Blue won a rematch during the playoffs in the NFL Wild Card Round. While the Vikings are favored to win on Sunday, the Giants have a healthy roster, with only Micah McFadden, Drew Lock, Dane Belton and Gunner Olszewski marked as limited. This makes sense, considering the Giants are a very young NFL team. It will be exciting to see how the team's rookie class of eight plays in the big time. The Vikings are now led by quarterback Sam Darnold, who will likely lean on stars Justin Jefferson and Aaron Jones for game-changing receptions.

One thing's for sure: This game is likely to be a fierce competition. Here is everything to know about how to watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants game today, including the best livestream option.

When is the Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants game?

The New York Giants welcome the Minnesota Vikings to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, September 8, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

What channel is the Vikings vs. Giants game on?

The Vikings vs Giants game will air on FOX. But if you're living without cable these days, there are still plenty of ways to watch the game online.

How to watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants game without cable

If you'd like to watch the game at home but don't have cable, there are several ways to stream the Vikings vs. Giants game online.

The Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants game will stream on Sling. For NFL games on FOX, NBC and the NFL Network, one of the best ways to watch without cable is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month of any tier — bringing the Blue Plan with your local ABC, NBC and NFL Network down to just $22.50.

Watch Vikings vs. Giants on Sling Sling Watch Vikings vs. Giants on Sling Watch the Vikings vs. Giants on Sunday when you sign up for Sling Blue. This package usually starts at $45 per month total, but you can get your first month for just $22.50. Some locations may require Sling's Orange + Blue package, which starts at $55 per month — but you'll get half off your first month for just $27.50. $45/month $23 Watch on Sling TV

You can catch several of the 2024 NFL regular season action with an NFL+ subscription. You'll get access to games airing on the NFL Network. You can watch in-market games on NFL+ on your TV, but out-of-market games will only be available to stream via your smartphone or tablet.

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have access to FOX in order to see the Vikings take on the Giants. You'll also gain access to NBC, CBS and the NFL Network to watch NFL regular season games. FuboTV comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.

You can also live stream the Vikings vs. Giants game with Hulu + Live TV. The streamer gives users access to FOX, CBS, NBC and the NFL Network. Stream the games or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Subscriptions start at $77 a month and there is also a three-day free trial. The service also bundles ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu's on-demand catalog with your subscription.

ET and CBS are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

2024 NFL Week 1 Schedule

Below, find the full schedule for Week 1 of the NFL regular season, including where every game will air to catch all the action.

Thursday, September 5, 2024

Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Friday, September 6, 2024

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles in São Paulo, Brazil at 8:15 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Sunday, September 8, 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Buffalo Bills at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

New England Patriots vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, September 9, 2024

New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN)

Key dates for the 2024 NFL season

Here are all the important dates football fans will want to mark in their calendar for the upcoming NFL preseason and NFL regular season.

August 1: Hall of Fame Game

August 1-4: Hall of Fame Weekend

August 8-11: First Preseason Weekend

August 15-18: Second Preseason Weekend

August 22-25: Third Preseason Weekend

September 1: Final Day of Preseason Training Camps

September 5: First Week of Regular Season Games

September 5-6 and September 8-9: Kickoff Weekend

September 6: NFL International Game at Corinthians Arena in Brazil (Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles)

October 6: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings)

October 13: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears)

October 15-16: Fall League Meeting

October 20: NFL International Game at Wembley Stadium in London (New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

November 10: NFL International Game at Allianz Arena in Germany (New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers)

December 10-11: Special League Meeting

January 11-13: Super Wild Card Weekend

January 30: East-West Shrine Bowl

February 1: Senior Bowl

February 2: Pro Bowl Games

February 9: Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

February 24 to March 3: NFL Scouting Combine

