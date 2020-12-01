Awards

How to Watch the 'MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time' Special

By Alex Ungerman‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
vanessa hudgens napa valley film festival 2019
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Because of the coronavirus, we won't be getting the traditional 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards this year, but that doesn't mean we can't look back at the best moments in past pop culture! In lieu of a normal awards show, on Dec. 6, the network is putting on the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens.

The 90-minute special will honor major moments in movies and TV from the 1980s until now, feature appearances from yet-to-be-named guests, and honor "GOATs" across several categories, including Scream Queen, Legendary Lip Lock, Dance Your A** Off, Heartbreaking Break-Up, Comedy Giant, Zero to Hero, She-Ro, and Dynamic Duo.

Here's everything you need to know on how to watch the first-of-its-kind show.

When is the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special? Hudgens will host the event, airing on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

How to watch: The show will air on MTV and on MTV.com or the network's app. MTV is also available on a number of live TV streaming services, including Philo, fuboTV, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV and Sling TV with the Entertainment package.

That's about everything you need to know ahead of the decades-spanning movies and TV celebration!

Meanwhile, watch the video below for the biggest moments from last year's MTV Movie & TV Awards.

RELATED CONTENT:

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List

Vanessa Hudgens Cozies Up to MLB Player Cole Tucker: PICS

Vanessa Hudgens Talks Dating After Austin Butler Split (Exclusive)

Related Gallery