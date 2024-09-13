This Sunday is full of key matchups, and the Dallas Cowboys game against the New Orleans Saints is no different. The Cowboys will welcome the Saints to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, and one of the best ways to catch the game live is with Sling TV.

Dak Prescott will continue to earn his big paycheck by leading his Cowboys in a battle against the Saints. Derek Carr and Taysom Hill will trade off the pass and run game, respectively, to try to move the irons in their favor.

Who will score the W? Keep reading to learn how to watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys game today and find out.

When is the New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys game?

The Dallas Cowboys will welcome the New Orleans Saints to AT&T Stadium on Sunday, September 15, at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT).

What channel is the Saints vs. Cowboys game on?

The Saints vs. Cowboys game will air on FOX this Sunday.

How to watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys game without cable

Today's Saints vs Cowboys Week 2 NFL game will air on FOX. If you don't have cable, there are a few ways to stream the game online, including Sling TV, FuboTV, NFL+ and Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to watch NFL games this season. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with FOX down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. That package will also give you access to NBC, ABC, ESPN, the NFL Network, the NFL RedZone and so much more.

One of the best streaming services for sports fans, Fubo TV is your ticket to the NFL. With access to FOX, you’ll be able to watch the Saints vs. Cowboys Week 2 game on Sunday. This same subscription will also allow you to access every NFL game airing on NBC, CBS, ESPN and the NFL Network, so you’ll be able to stream NFL games live all season long.

Prices normally start at $79.99 per month for FuboTV Pro, but right now, you can save $30 on your first month of the plan, bringing it down to $49.99.

Several of the 2024 NFL regular season games will be available with an NFL+ subscription. You'll get access to games airing on the NFL Network. You can watch in-market games on NFL+ on your TV, but out-of-market games will only be available to stream via your smartphone or tablet.

With Hulu + Live TV, you get a bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+, along with dozens of live TV channels. With NBC included in that package of channels, you’ll be able to watch Sunday's Cowboys vs Saints game live.

Regularly priced at $76.99 per month, you can try Hulu + Live TV free for three days if you sign up now.

How to watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys game for free

FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV both offer a free trial period, which, if timed properly, will allow you to watch Sunday's game for free.

2024 NFL Week 2 Schedule

Here are the upcoming game times for week two of the NFL regular season, including where the games will air.

Sunday, September 15, 2024

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, September 16, 2024

Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN2)

Key dates for the 2024 NFL season

Here are all the important dates football fans will want to mark in their calendar for the upcoming NFL regular season.

October 6: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings)

October 13: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears)

October 15-16: Fall League Meeting

October 20: NFL International Game at Wembley Stadium in London (New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

November 10: NFL International Game at Allianz Arena in Germany (New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers)

December 10-11: Special League Meeting

January 11-13: Super Wild Card Weekend

January 30: East-West Shrine Bowl

February 1: Senior Bowl

February 2: Pro Bowl Games

February 9: Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

February 24 to March 3: NFL Scouting Combine

