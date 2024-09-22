The New York Giants are back on the road today as they travel to Ohio to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season. Being one of only eight teams in the NFL to start the season 0-2, the Giants are still looking for their first win of the season. Kickoff from Huntington Bank Field is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Watch Giants vs. Browns on Sling

After a rough start against the Cowboys in Week 1, the Cleveland Browns bounced back to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. Meanwhile, the New York Giants became the first team in NFL history to lose a regulation game despite scoring three touchdowns and allowing none. They are coming off that historical loss against the Washington Commanders in Week 2 and have the odds stacked against them today.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns game, including the full NFL Week 3 schedule and all the best livestream options.

When is the New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns game?

The New York Giants and Cleveland Browns meet at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday, September 22 at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT).

How to Watch the New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns Game Without Cable

Today's New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns game will air on FOX. If you don't have cable, there are a few ways to stream the game online, including Sling TV, FuboTV, NFL+ and Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to watch NFL games this season. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with FOX down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. That package will also give you access to NBC, ABC, ESPN, the NFL Network, the NFL RedZone and more.

When it comes to streaming services, FuboTV's live TV streaming service is your ticket to the NFL. With access to FOX and over 200 other channels, you can watch the New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns Week 3 game without cable. This same subscription will also allow you to access every NFL game airing on NBC, CBS, ESPN and the NFL Network, so you’ll be able to stream NFL games live all season long.

Prices normally start at $79.99 per month for FuboTV Pro, but right now, you can save $30 on your first month of the plan, bringing it down to $49.99. Fubo is also offering a free seven-day trial to watch the Giants-Browns game at no cost.

Watch the 2024-25 NFL Season on FuboTV FuboTV Watch the 2024-25 NFL Season on FuboTV FuboTV offers 190 channels in its base package, which includes ESPN, ABC, CBS, FOX, and the NFL Network. Right now, you can save $30 on your first month of Fubo. For a limited time, you can get your first month of Fubo for as low as $49.99. Stream ESPN, ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and 200+ top channels of live TV and sports without cable. $80/Month $50/Month 7-Day Free Trial Sign Up Now

With Hulu + Live TV, you get a bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+, along with dozens of live TV channels. With FOX included in that package of channels, you’ll be able to watch today's Giants vs. Browns game live.

Regularly priced at $76.99 per month, you can try Hulu + Live TV free for three days if you sign up now.

How to Watch the New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns Game Online for Free

FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV are both offering a free trial period, which, if timed properly, will allow you to watch all of Sunday's games for free.

Try FuboTV for Free

Try Hulu + Live TV for Free

What channel is the New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns game on?

The New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns game will air on FOX this Sunday.

2024 NFL Week 3 Schedule

Here are the upcoming game times for week three of the NFL regular season, including where the games will air.

Thursday, September 19, 2024

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets at 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

Sunday, September 22, 2024

New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Houston Texans vs. Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburg Steelers at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Denver Broncos vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Carolina Panthers vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Miami Dolphins vs. Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, September 23, 2024

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

Key dates for the 2024 NFL season

Here are all the important dates football fans will want to mark in their calendar for the upcoming NFL preseason and NFL regular season.

October 6: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings)

October 13: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears)

October 15-16: Fall League Meeting

October 20: NFL International Game at Wembley Stadium in London (New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

November 10: NFL International Game at Allianz Arena in Germany (New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers)

December 10-11: Special League Meeting

January 11-13: Super Wild Card Weekend

January 30: East-West Shrine Bowl

February 1: Senior Bowl

February 2: Pro Bowl Games

February 9: Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

February 24 to March 3: NFL Scouting Combine

Get the ET Newsletter for More News Like This! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up