Game 6 of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks NBA Playoffs series will be played tonight. The Mavericks are looking to finish off the Thunder at home and advance to the Western Conference Finals for the second time in three seasons. Tip-off from American Airlines Center is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Watch Today's Game on Sling TV

Luka Doncic led the Mavs to a 3-2 series lead with Wednesday's 104-92 Game 5 win over the Thunder. Oklahoma City, one of the youngest teams in the league, now faces elimination for the first time in this postseason. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks NBA Playoff game, including all the best Game 6 livestream options.

How to Watch the OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 6 Without Cable

Game 6 of the Oklahoma City vs. Dallas Mavericks Western Conference Semifinals series will air on ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch tonight's NBA Playoff game with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or FuboTV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch the game live.

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV Sling TV NBA Playoffs on Sling TV With its Orange + Blue plan, Sling TV offers access to ESPN, TNT and ABC to watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs without cable. Right now, Sling Orange + Blue is $25 off your first month. $60 $35 For Your First Month Sign Up Now

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream tonight's Thunder vs. Mavericks playoff game for free.

NBA Playoffs on FuboTV FuboTV NBA Playoffs on FuboTV FuboTV offers ESPN and ABC as well as a NBA TV add-on to watch most of the NBA Playoff games. Grab the free trial to watch today's game at no cost. $79.99/Month 7-Day Free Trial Sign Up Now

You can watch the Thunder at Mavericks game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including ESPN, TNT and ABC. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

What time is the OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks game tonight?

Game 6 of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals will be played on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder NBA Playoffs Schedule

The NBA conference semifinals series between the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder started on Tuesday, May 7 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the NBA action.

GAME 1: Tuesday, May 7, Mavericks at Thunder, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 2: Thursday, May 9, Mavericks at Thunder, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 3: Saturday, May 11, Thunder at Mavericks, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

GAME 4: Monday, May 13, Thunder at Mavericks, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 5: Wednesday, May 15, Mavericks at Thunder, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 6: Friday, May 17, Thunder at Mavericks, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 7: Sunday, May 19, Mavericks at Thunder (TBD)*

* = If necessary

RELATED CONTENT: