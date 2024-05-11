The Mavs host the Thunder in Game 3 of Round 2. Here's how to watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs at home.
After evening up the NBA Playoffs series with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Dallas Mavericks head into Game 3 at home today. The winner of today's game will potentially take control of the series. Tip-off from American Airlines Center is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.
Watch Today's Game on Sling TV
The Mavs took a 119-110 victory over the Thunder on Thursday to even their Western Conference semifinals series. The NBA's scoring leader Luka Doncic bounced back from his shooting slump in a major way, scoring 29 points. Who will take the lead in the series today?
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks NBA Playoff game, including the full series schedule and best Game 3 livestream options.
How to Watch the OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 3 Without Cable
The Western Conference Semifinals series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks will be televised between TNT, ABC and ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch Game 3 on ABC today with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or FuboTV.
Watch the Thunder vs. Mavericks Game 3 on Sling TV
Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch it live.
NBA Playoffs on Sling TV
With its Orange + Blue plan, Sling TV offers access to ESPN, TNT and ABC to watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs without cable. Right now, Sling Orange + Blue is 50% off your first month.
You can also save $30 when you prepay $90 for three months of the Sling TV Orange tier.
Watch the Thunder vs. Mavericks Game 3 for free on FuboTV
With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ABC and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream tonight's Mavericks vs. Thunder playoff game for free.
NBA Playoffs on FuboTV
FuboTV offers ESPN and ABC as well as a NBA TV add-on to watch most of the NBA Playoff games. Grab the free trial to watch today's game at no cost.
FuboTV also has nearly every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NBA playoff games. Subscribers can also watch the Thunder vs. Mavericks games on TNT by subscribing to Max's Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.
Watch the Thunder vs. Mavericks Game 3 for Free on Hulu + Live TV
You can watch the Mavericks at Thunder game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including ESPN, TNT and ABC. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.
NBA Playoffs on Hulu + Live TV
Catch all the action on ABC, ESPN and TNT with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You'll also get access to over 90 live channels plus Hulu’s entire streaming library now with access to Disney+ and ESPN+.
What time is the OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 3 today?
Game 3 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals will be played on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT).
Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder NBA Playoffs Schedule
The NBA conference semifinals series between the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder started on Tuesday, May 7 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the NBA action.
GAME 1: Tuesday, May 7, Mavericks at Thunder, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
GAME 2: Thursday, May 9, Mavericks at Thunder, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
GAME 3: Saturday, May 11, Thunder at Mavericks, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
GAME 4: Monday, May 13, Thunder at Mavericks, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
GAME 5: Wednesday, May 15, Mavericks at Thunder (TBD)*
GAME 6: Friday, May 17, Thunder at Mavericks (TBD)*
GAME 7: Sunday, May 19, Mavericks at Thunder (TBD)*
* = If necessary
