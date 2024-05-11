After evening up the NBA Playoffs series with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Dallas Mavericks head into Game 3 at home today. The winner of today's game will potentially take control of the series. Tip-off from American Airlines Center is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Watch Today's Game on Sling TV

The Mavs took a 119-110 victory over the Thunder on Thursday to even their Western Conference semifinals series. The NBA's scoring leader Luka Doncic bounced back from his shooting slump in a major way, scoring 29 points. Who will take the lead in the series today?

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks NBA Playoff game, including the full series schedule and best Game 3 livestream options.

How to Watch the OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 3 Without Cable

The Western Conference Semifinals series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks will be televised between TNT, ABC and ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch Game 3 on ABC today with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or FuboTV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch it live.

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV Sling TV NBA Playoffs on Sling TV With its Orange + Blue plan, Sling TV offers access to ESPN, TNT and ABC to watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs without cable. Right now, Sling Orange + Blue is 50% off your first month. $60 $30 For Your First Month Sign Up Now

You can also save $30 when you prepay $90 for three months of the Sling TV Orange tier.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ABC and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream tonight's Mavericks vs. Thunder playoff game for free.

NBA Playoffs on FuboTV FuboTV NBA Playoffs on FuboTV FuboTV offers ESPN and ABC as well as a NBA TV add-on to watch most of the NBA Playoff games. Grab the free trial to watch today's game at no cost. $79.99/Month 7-Day Free Trial Sign Up Now

FuboTV also has nearly every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NBA playoff games. Subscribers can also watch the Thunder vs. Mavericks games on TNT by subscribing to Max's Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

You can watch the Mavericks at Thunder game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including ESPN, TNT and ABC. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

What time is the OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 3 today?

Game 3 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals will be played on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT).

Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder NBA Playoffs Schedule

The NBA conference semifinals series between the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder started on Tuesday, May 7 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the NBA action.

GAME 1: Tuesday, May 7, Mavericks at Thunder, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 2: Thursday, May 9, Mavericks at Thunder, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 3: Saturday, May 11, Thunder at Mavericks, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

GAME 4: Monday, May 13, Thunder at Mavericks, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 5: Wednesday, May 15, Mavericks at Thunder (TBD)*

GAME 6: Friday, May 17, Thunder at Mavericks (TBD)*

GAME 7: Sunday, May 19, Mavericks at Thunder (TBD)*

* = If necessary

RELATED CONTENT: