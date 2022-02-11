The nominations are in, and the 2022 Oscars are set to be an unforgettable evening celebrating the year’s most impactful work in film. On March 27, writers, directors and actors alike will return to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, for the 94th annual Academy Awards. You won’t want to miss tuning into this potentially historic evening in Hollywood.

The Power of the Dog starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons leads this year’s awards with a total of 12 nominations, with Dune following close behind at 10.

The 2022 Academy Awards are already making history with some significant firsts among the nominees and record-breaking nominations. Troy Kotsur became the first deaf actor to be nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in CODA. Ari Wegner became the second ever female cinematographer to be nominated for an Oscar for her work in The Power of the Dog. And Denzel Washington broke his own record as the most-nominated Black actor in Oscar history, at 10 nominations.

The 94th annual Academy Awards will also see the return of an official host for the ceremony for the first time since 2019.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about watching this year's Oscars. And if you need to catch up on watching all the nominated films, be sure to check out ET's guide on where to watch all the movies nominated for Best Picture this year.

When are the Oscars this year?

The 94th annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27. The broadcast will air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

Who is hosting the 2022 Oscars?

The 2022 Academy Awards ceremony does not yet have a host. The ceremony has gone without an official host since 2019, but this year the Academy announced its intent to name an official host for the ceremony.

Actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan hosted this year's nominations show, which took place on Feb. 8, 2022.

How to watch the Oscars

The 2022 Academy Awards will air live on your local ABC station. If you've recently cut that cable cord or don't have a TV antenna that will let you access ABC for free, keep reading to find out how and where you can still watch the Oscars live in real time.

Amplified HDTV antenna Amazon Amplified HDTV antenna The 94th annual Academy Awards will be broadcast on local ABC stations, so a digital antenna is a great option for watching the ceremony and red carpet if you don't have a cable or a streaming subscription. This HDTV antenna, an Amazon best seller, claims to have a 200-mile range and comes with an 18-foot-long coaxial cable. Rated 4.3 stars by Amazon reviewers. $30 Buy Now

Where to stream the Oscars

Streaming services that offer live TV, Like Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV will allow you to watch the Oscars in real time. Both streaming platforms offer 7-day free trials, so if you're a new user take advantage of the free period when the time comes to watch this year's Academy Awards ceremony.

Hulu + Live TV Hulu Hulu + Live TV A subscription to Hulu + Live TV includes access to ABC, so subscribers will be able to watch the 2022 Academy Awards live in real time. Subscribers can also stream Oscar-nominated films such as "Spencer," "Nomadland" "Parasite" and more on Hulu. $70 AND UP MONTHLY Sign Up

FuboTV FuboTV FuboTV FuboTV gives subscribers access to ABC, as well as more than 100 other local channels, including AMC, ESPN and FX. FuboTV also provides a cloud DVR with the capacity to record up to 250 hours of content, so subscribers who can't catch the awards live can record them to watch later. $65 AND UP MONTHLY Sign Up

Which films are nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards in 2022?

The films nominated for Best Picture at the 2022 Oscars are Belfast, CODA, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story.

Who is nominated for an Oscar this year?

This year's acting categories are chock full of historic nominations, including the first nomination of a deaf actor in the Best Supporting Actor category, and Denzel Washington's 10th Academy Award nomination, which cements him as the most nominated Black actor in Oscar history, breaking his own record.

Several actresses received their first ever nominations this year, most notably Kristen Stewart for her leading role in Spencer and Kirsten Dunst for her supporting role in The Power of the Dog. Jessie Buckley, Aunjanue Ellis and Ariana DeBose are all also first-time nominees in the Best Supporting Actress category.

This year's Best Actor nominations are Javier Bardem in Being the Ricardos, Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power of the Dog, Andrew Garfield in Tick, Tick...Boom!, Will Smith in King Richard and Denzel Washington in The Tragedy of Macbeth.

The 2022 Oscar nominees for Best Actress are Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter, Penélope Cruz in Parallel Mothers, Nicole Kidman in Being the Ricardos and Kristen Stewart in Spencer.

The Best Supporting Actor nominees are Ciarán Hinds in Belfast, Troy Kotsur in CODA, Jesse Plemons in The Power of the Dog, J.K. Simmons in Being the Ricardos and Kodi Smit-McPhee in The Power of the Dog.

The Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress are Jessie Buckley in The Lost Daughter, Ariana DeBose in West Side Story, Judi Dench in Belfast, Kirsten Dunst in The Power of the Dog and Aunjanue Ellis in King Richard.

How to throw an award-winning Oscar party:

If you're planning to host a great watch party for the 2022 Oscars, you'll need some fun themed decor, a few great recipes to wow your guests (and some kitchen gadgets to help you make them), and, if you're a fan of party games, a free printable Academy Awards bingo sheet courtesy of HGTV.

Red carpet aisle runner Beistle via Amazon Red carpet aisle runner Roll out the red carpet for your guests and craft a great space for party photo ops with this ultra thin polyester runner. This red carpet runner is 24-inches wide and 15-feet long, and comes with a roll of double-sided tape to help secure it in place. $13 Buy Now

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (6 quart) Instant Pot via Amazon Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (6 quart) There are 28 program settings for essential meals, and five programmable settings for your own favorite Instant Pot recipes. This model has an upgraded gentle steam release switch with a diffusing cover, to reduce noise and prevent splashing on your countertop. $130 Buy Now

Cosori Air Fryer Cosori via Amazon Cosori Air Fryer With a 4.7-star rating on Amazon based on more than 6,300 reviews, the lightweight Cosori is a popular air fryer. The bestseller is available in four colors and in 3.7- and 5.8-quart sizes, with 11 one-touch presets and 13 cooking functions. Amazon currently sells it at the most affordable price point. $100 Buy Now

Recipes to try:

