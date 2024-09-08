QB veterans Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins will meet in Atlanta today. Here's how to watch the game at home.
The first Sunday of the 2024-2025 NFL season is underway, and it's just so nice to have football back on TV, right? One Week 1 game will see two seasoned quarterbacks take the field in Atlanta, Georgia, when the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Atlanta Falcons. Russell Wilson, 35, leads the Steelers, while Kirk Cousins, 36, is new to the Falcons' QB position.
Steelers fans are ready to see Bijan Robinson show his stuff, but he could be the least of Matthew Judon and the Falcons' defense's problems with star wide receiver George Pickens in the mix. The Falcons have weapons in Kyle Pitts (who is getting over an injury and might be limited) as well as Justin Simmons and Jessie Bates at safety.
It's sure to be an interesting matchup, and football fans won't want to miss a moment. Read on to learn how to watch the Steelers vs. Falcons game today, including all the best livestream options.
When is the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons game?
The Atlanta Falcons welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, September 8 at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m PT).
How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons game without cable
Today's Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons game will air on FOX. If you don't have cable, there are a few ways to stream the game online, including Sling TV, FuboTV, NFL+ and Hulu + Live TV.
What channel is the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons game on?
The Steelers vs. Falcons game will air on FOX this Sunday.
2024 NFL Regular Season Week 1 Schedule
Here are the upcoming game times for week one of the NFL regular season, including where the games will air.
Sunday, September 8, 2024
- Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Arizona Cardinals vs. Buffalo Bills at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
- New England Patriots vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Monday, September 9, 2024
- New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN)
Key dates for the 2024 NFL season
Here are all the important dates football fans will want to mark in their calendar for the upcoming NFL preseason and NFL regular season.
September 5: First Week of Regular Season Games
September 5-6 and September 8-9: Kickoff Weekend
September 6: NFL International Game at Corinthians Arena in Brazil (Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles)
October 6: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings)
October 13: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears)
October 15-16: Fall League Meeting
October 20: NFL International Game at Wembley Stadium in London (New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)
November 10: NFL International Game at Allianz Arena in Germany (New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers)
December 10-11: Special League Meeting
January 11-13: Super Wild Card Weekend
January 30: East-West Shrine Bowl
February 1: Senior Bowl
February 2: Pro Bowl Games
February 9: Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans
February 24 to March 3: NFL Scouting Combine