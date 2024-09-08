Today, the No. 1 overall draft pick, Caleb Williams, will make his NFL debut when the Chicago Bears take on the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium today.

Hailed by Bears fans as the “savior” that will help the team win its first Super Bowl since 1985, the Heisman Trophy winner is known for making big plays and has been compared to Patrick Mahomes. With soaring hopes for the rookie quarterback, this debut game against the Titans is Williams' chance to prove he can deliver on those expectations.

Williams and the Bears will be facing a completely rebuilt Titans offensive line and defense, making this matchup hard to predict. But one thing is for sure: Fans of both teams will be on the edge of their seats this Sunday as both teams put their new lineups to the test.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears NFL game today, including all the best livestream options.

When is the Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears NFL Game?

The Bears will host the Titans in their first game of the 2024 NFL season on Sunday, September 8 at 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT).

How to Watch the Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears Game Without Cable

Today's ennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears will air on FOX. If you don't have cable, you can watch Caleb Williams make his NFL debut with any of the best live TV streaming services detailed below.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream NFL games this season is through a subscription to Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with FOX down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears game if you're not home to watch it live.

One of the best streaming services for sports fans, Fubo TV is your ticket to the NFL. With access to Fox, you’ll be able to watch the Titans vs. Bears NFL game on Sunday. This same subscription will also get you access to every NFL game airing on NBC, CBS, ESPN and the NFL Network. So you’ll be able to stream pro football games live all season long.

Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and right now, you can save $30 on your first month of Fubo. For a limited time, Fubo plans start as low as $49.99 to watch live TV and sports without cable.

With Hulu + Live TV, you get a bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ along with dozens of live TV channels. With Fox included in that package of channels, you’ll be able to watch this afternoon’s Titans vs. Bears game live.

Regularly priced at $76.99 per month, you can try Hulu + Live TV free for three days if you sign up now.

What channel is the Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears game on today?

The Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears game is airing live on FOX today.

2024 NFL Regular Season Week 1 Schedule

Here are the upcoming game times for week one of the NFL regular season, including where the games will air.

Sunday, September 8, 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Buffalo Bills at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

New England Patriots vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, September 9, 2024

New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN)

Key dates for the 2024 NFL season

Here are all the important dates football fans will want to mark in their calendar for the upcoming NFL preseason and NFL regular season.

September 5: First Week of Regular Season Games

September 5-6 and September 8-9: Kickoff Weekend

September 6: NFL International Game at Corinthians Arena in Brazil (Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles)

October 6: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings)

October 13: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears)

October 15-16: Fall League Meeting

October 20: NFL International Game at Wembley Stadium in London (New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

November 10: NFL International Game at Allianz Arena in Germany (New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers)

December 10-11: Special League Meeting

January 11-13: Super Wild Card Weekend

January 30: East-West Shrine Bowl

February 1: Senior Bowl

February 2: Pro Bowl Games

February 9: Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

February 24 to March 3: NFL Scouting Combine

