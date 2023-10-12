For the first time ever, two Major League Baseball teams from the same state will face off in the American League Championship Series. The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros are competing in the best-of-7 series that starts Sunday.

Making their first postseason appearance since 2016, the Rangers swept the Baltimore Orioles in the AL Division Series on Tuesday. The Astros then defeated the Minnesota Twins 3-2 on Wednesday. This will be the seventh straight season that Houston is headed to the ALCS after having turned those appearances into four World Series battles and two titles.

It’s a Lone Star showdown with a ticket to the 2023 World Series on the line. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Rangers vs. Astros baseball games live.

How to watch Rangers vs. Astros in ALCS online

The 2023 American League Championship Series will air on FOX and FS1. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch the Rangers vs. Astros games is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with FOX and FS1down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

2023 ALCS Schedule

Here is the schedule for the ALCS, which begins in Houston on Sunday. Times for the games have yet to be announced.

Houston will host Games 1 and 2 to start out the series. The games then shift to the Globe Life Field in Arlington for Games 3, 4 and 5. Games 6 and 7 would then be played in Houston.

Game 1: Rangers vs. Astros, Sunday, October 15, time TBD

Game 2: Rangers vs. Astros, Monday, October 16, time TBD

Game 3: Astros vs. Rangers, Wednesday, October 18, time TBD

Game 4: Astros vs. Rangers, Thursday, October 19, time TBD

*Game 5: Astros vs. Rangers, Friday, October 20, time TBD

*Game 6: Rangers vs. Astros, Sunday, October 22, time TBD

*Game 7: Rangers vs. Astros, Monday, October 23, time TBD

