The stakes are high as the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins take the ice tonight for Game 7 to decide their first-round NHL playoff series. The winner will advance to face the Florida Panthers in the second round. Puck drop at TD Garden is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Watch the Playoffs on Sling TV

For the second straight season, Boston has blown a 3-1 series lead in the first round. The Maple Leafs defeated the Bruins 2-1 in Game 6 on Thursday. William Nylander scored twice, ending Toronto's six-game home playoff losing streak to force a Game 7.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins NHL playoff game tonight, including free livestream options.

How to Watch the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins NHL Playoffs Without Cable Tonight

Game 7 of the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins NHL Playoffs series will air on ABC. If you don't have cable, you can watch the Maple Leafs vs. Bruins game on Sling TV, FuboTV, or Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV is the best budget option for streaming the NHL playoffs without cable. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package that also includes ESPN and TNT to $35.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the any hockey games when you're not home to watch them live. You can also save $30 when you prepay $90 for three months of the Sling TV Orange tier.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ABC and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream tonight's Maple Leafs vs. Bruins playoff game for free.

With Hulu's live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ABC, ESPN, TNT and TBS along with over 90 other channels. Stream the NHL playoffs or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Right now, you can get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month after 3-day free trial.

What time is Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Game 7?

Game 7 of the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins NHL Playoffs series will be played on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

What channel is Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Game 7 on tonight?

The Maple Leafs vs. Bruins NHL Playoff Game 7 will be broadcast live on ABC.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins 2024 NHL Playoffs Schedule

Below, check out the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for the first-round series between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs. Find the full NHL schedule here.

Game 1: Saturday, April 20 at 8 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 2: Monday, April 22 at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3: Wednesday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 4: Saturday, April 27 at 8 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30 at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 6: Thursday, May 2 at 8 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 7: Saturday, May 4 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

When is the 2024 Stanley Cup Final?

The National Hockey League set a tentative start date of Wednesday, June 3, 2024 for the start of the Stanley Cup Final, but is subject to change based on how long the Eastern and Western Conference finals take. The Stanley Cup Final is expected to conclude no later than Monday, June 17.

RELATED CONTENT: