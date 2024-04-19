The 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament continues today with a showdown between the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat. The winner of this game will secure the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference and a first-round NBA playoff series matchup against the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

Coby White led the Bulls to a 131-116 win over the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament on Wednesday. White not only finished with a career-high 42 points, but also his first career 40-point game. Meanwhile, the Heat fell 104-105 in a nail-biter to the Sixers. Miami's star Jimmy Butler is expected to be sidelined for several weeks with a right MCL injury.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat game, including the start time and best livestream options.

How to Watch the Bulls vs. Heat Game Without Cable

The Bulls vs. Heat game will air on ESPN. If you don't have cable, the best way to watch today's game is with a live TV streaming subscription to either Sling TV or FuboTV.

What time is the Bulls vs. Heat Game?

The Bulls vs. Heat NBA Play-In Tournament game will be played Friday, April 19, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT).

2024 NBA Play-In Tournament Schedule

The NBA Play-In Tournament will be played from Tuesday, April 16 to Friday, April 19, 2024.

Western Conference

7/8 Game: L.A. Lakers vs. New Orleans, Tuesday, April 16 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Lakers win No. 7 seed

9/10 Game: Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, Tuesday, April 16 (10 p.m. ET, TNT)

Kings advance to play Pelicans; Warriors are eliminated

8th Seed Game: Sacramento vs. New Orleans, Friday, April 19 (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Eastern Conference

7/8 Game: Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers; Wednesday, April 17 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

76ers win No. 7 seed

9/10 Game: Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls; Wednesday, April 17 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Bulls advance to play Heat; Hawks are eliminated

8th Seed Game: Chicago vs. Miami; Friday, April 19 (7 ET p.m., ESPN)

