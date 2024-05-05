Shop
Streaming

How to Watch Today's NASCAR AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway Race: Start Time, Live Stream

Kansas Speedway
Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:00 AM PDT, May 5, 2024

Defending champ Denny Hamlin looks to go back-to-back at the AdventHealth400. Here's how to watch the NASCAR race.

The first of two races at Kansas this season is upon us. The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Kansas Speedway today for the AdventHealth 400 at the 1.5-mile track.

Watch Today's Race on Sling TV

Last season’s winner of the spring race was Denny Hamlin. Following a narrow finish at Dover Motor Speedway where Hamlin took home his third win of the 2024 NASCAR season, he’ll now be looking to go back-to-back at Kansas Speedway. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the NASCAR AdventHealth 400 race, including the start time and best livestream options.

How to Watch the AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Race Without Cable

The AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway will be broadcast live on FS1. If you don't have cable, you can watch the NASCAR Cup Series race with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV or FuboTV.

Stream the AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Race on Sling TV

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream live NASCAR races this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month — bringing the Blue package with FS1 down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $35.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the race if you're not home to watch it live.

Stream the AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Race for free on FuboTV

You can also catch all NASCAR Cup Series races in 2024 on FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service.

Fubo’s Pro plan offers 199 channels, including FS1, and comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial to watch Kansas Speedway at no cost.

What time is the AdventHealth 400 NASCAR race?

The NASCAR AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway is taking place on Sunday, May 5, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT). 

What channel is the AdventHealth 400 NASCAR race on?

The NASCAR AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway will be broadcast live on FS1.

