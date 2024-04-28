The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers meet in Game 4 of their best-of-seven 2024 NBA Playoff series today. The Knicks lead the series 2-1, but the Sixers are coming off a 125-114 Game 3 victory and now have a chance to even up the series. Tip-off from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Watch Today's Game on Sling TV

In what was a must-win Game 3 for the 76ers on Thursday, NBA fans witnessed one of the most impressive playoff performances in NBA history. Joel Embiid scored 50 points on just 19 field-goal attempts. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers NBA Playoff game today, including the series schedule and free livestream options.

How to Watch the Knicks vs. 76ers Playoff Game 4 Without Cable

The first round NBA Playoff matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks will air across ESPN, TNT and ABC. If you don't have cable, you can watch Game 4 on ABC today with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, FuboTV or Hulu + Live TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $35. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch it live.

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV Sling TV NBA Playoffs on Sling TV With its Orange + Blue plan, Sling TV offers access to ESPN, TNT and ABC to watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs without cable. For NBA TV you'll also need the $11 Sports Extras add-on. Right now, Sling Orange + Blue is $25 off your first month. $71 $46 With Sports Extra Sign Up Now

You can also save $30 when you prepay $90 for three months of the Sling TV Orange tier.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream today's Knicks vs. 76ers playoff game for free.

NBA Playoffs on FuboTV FuboTV NBA Playoffs on FuboTV FuboTV offers ESPN and ABC as well as a NBA TV add-on to watch most of the NBA Playoff games. Grab the free trial to watch today's game at no cost. $79.99/Month 7-Day Free Trial Sign Up Now

FuboTV also has nearly every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NBA playoff games. Subscribers can also watch the Timberwolves vs. Suns games on TNT by subscribing to Max's Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

You can watch the Knicks vs. Sixers game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including ESPN, TNT and ABC. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

What time is the Knicks vs. 76ers Playoff Game 4?

Game 4 of the NBA playoff series between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers will be played on Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT).

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers First Round Schedule

The first-round series between the Knicks and Sixers started on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Here is the full TV schedule to catch all the action.

GAME 1: 76ers vs. Knicks; Saturday, April 20 (6 p.m. ET, ESPN)

GAME 2: 76ers vs. Knicks; Monday, April 22 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

GAME 3: Knicks vs. 76ers; Thursday, April 25 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

GAME 4: Knicks vs. 76ers; Sunday, April 28 (1 p.m. ET, ABC)

GAME 5: 76ers vs. Knicks; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 6: Knicks vs. 76ers; Thursday, May 2 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 7: 76ers vs. Knicks; Saturday, May 4 (TBD, TNT)*

* = If necessary

RELATED CONTENT: