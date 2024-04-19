The 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament continues today with the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans battling for the final NBA playoff spot. Tensions are high as the winner of this game will determine who returns to the playoffs as the 8-seed in the Western Conference.

Watch Today's Game on Sling TV

The Kings defeated the Warriors 118-94 in the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game of the NBA play-in tournament on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Pelicans lost 110-106 to the Los Angeles Lakers and now have a shot at redemption. Odds are in New Orleans' favor as the Kings went 0-5 against the Pelicans in the regular season.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans game, including the start time and best livestream option.

How to Watch the Kings vs. Pelicans Game Without Cable

The Kings vs. Pelicans game will air on TNT and truTV. If you don't have cable, the best way to watch today's game is with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $10 off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT down to just $30 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $50. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the NBA Play-In Tournament if you're not home to watch it live.

You can also save $40 when you prepay $120 for four months of the Sling TV Orange tier. The Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform is currently offering $10 off the first month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $50 for the first month.

What time is the Kings vs. Pelicans Game?

The Kings vs. Pelicans NBA Play-In Tournament game will be played Friday, April 19, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT).

2024 NBA Play-In Tournament Schedule

The NBA Play-In Tournament will be played from Tuesday, April 16 to Friday, April 19, 2024.

Western Conference

7/8 Game: L.A. Lakers vs. New Orleans, Tuesday, April 16 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Lakers win No. 7 seed

9/10 Game: Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, Tuesday, April 16 (10 p.m. ET, TNT)

Kings advance to play Pelicans; Warriors are eliminated

8th Seed Game: Sacramento vs. New Orleans, Friday, April 19 (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Eastern Conference

7/8 Game: Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers; Wednesday, April 17 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

76ers win No. 7 seed

9/10 Game: Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls; Wednesday, April 17 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Bulls advance to play Heat; Hawks are eliminated

8th Seed Game: Chicago vs. Miami; Friday, April 19 (7 ET p.m., ESPN)

RELATED CONTENT: