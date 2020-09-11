Elizabeth Hurley's belated birthday post for her ex, Hugh Grant, was worth the wait! The Royals star celebrated the actor turning 60 on Wednesday by posting a scene from the 2003 romantic comedy Love Actually, where he's dancing like nobody is watching -- only somebody actually is watching.

"A belated (because it took me two days to work out how to screen record)," Hurley captioned the Instagram post on Friday. "Happy 60th Birthday to the glorious Hugh Grant - a magnificent addition to the human race- even though he looks like a monkey. ❤️ you forever xxxx"

Hurley and Grant famously dated for 13 years, before amicably splitting in May 2000. The pair have remained close friends since their breakup, and the actor is the godfather to Hurley's 16-year-old son, Damian.

The 55-year-old actress-model has often commented on her ex's personal life, including when he married Anna Eberstein in 2018.

"He seems very, very happy," she told Harper's Bazaar of the Notting Hill star. "He has three children with his wife, Anna, who is adorable, and he’s a very happy man."

For more with Grant, check out ET's exclusive interview, where he joked about his wife calling him "unshaggable."

