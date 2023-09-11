Disney just announced a rare deal for Hulu + Live TV. Right now, new and eligible returning subscribers can get three months of Hulu + Live TV for $50 per month, which is $20 down from the standard monthly subscription price of $70 per month. That's 29% off the usual price and you'll also get Disney+ and ESPN+ included for even more streaming options.

The limited-time deal is available through October 11 and it comes at the perfect time as Hulu is set to raise its prices on October 12. The Live TV base plan will soon cost $77 per month with the increase. You'll get access to more than 90 live TV channels, including local ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox stations, plus Hulu’s entire library of on-demand television shows, movies and Hulu Originals.

Hulu's well-timed trial comes amid Disney’s ongoing contract dispute with Spectrum Cable and parent company Charter Communications, which has seen customers lose access Disney networks including ESPN, ABC, FX and Freeform. Charter suggested that it might be ready to drop Disney’s TV networks from its programming lineup altogether, but Hulu could win over customers with the new offer, as those channels are all part of the Hulu + Live TV plan.

Just in time for the kickoff of Monday Night Football, Hulu + Live TV is one of the best live TV streaming services for watching the 2023 NFL season without cable because it comes with nearly every channel you’ll need for an every game — minus Thursday Night Football, which is exclusively broadcast on Prime Video.

Sign Up for Hulu + Live TV

The Hulu + Live TV streaming deal is open to new subscribers, as well as anyone who previously had a Hulu account but has not been a subscriber in the past month. From Only Murders in the Building and The Bear to The Little Mermaid and Ahsoka, check out all the best new TV shows and movies you could watch on Hulu and Disney Plus with your new streaming service.

