Idina Menzel is going from voicing the Snow Queen to playing an icy step-mom, and she couldn't be more thrilled.

The actress and singer walked the red carpet at the premiere of her new film, Disney's Frozen 2, at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Thursday, and she spoke with ET's Keltie Knight about her upcoming role in Sony's live-action adaptation of Cinderella.

The Tony and GRAMMY-winning performer will be joining Camila Cabello -- who leads the project as the eponymous heroine -- as well as Billy Porter, and Menzel opened up about what attracted her to the role.

"I just try to surround myself with good projects, if I can," Menzel said with a smile, adding that she was also drawn to the film because of its director, Emmy-nominated writer/producer/actress Kay Cannon.

Menzel says playing the role is also "something that sort of encapsulates all the different facets of who I am as a performer."

"It's just exciting," she added with a smile.

Menzel is also looking forward to the release of her long-awaited animated sequel, Frozen 2, which is coming out six years after the original. However, she admitted that finally being done with the project after years of development is a little "bittersweet."

"We really love each other a lot, the entire team. We've been proud of these films and how they resonate with people," Menzel said. "I'm excited for the world to see it."

Frozen 2 skates into theaters Nov. 22.

