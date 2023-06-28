Impress Summer Guests with the Best Sleeper Sofas from Wayfair's 4th of July Sale — Up to 70% Off
It's always a good idea to be prepared for out-of-towners that turn into overnight guests with a new sofa bed that's actually comfortable, too. Sleeper sofas not only look great in your living room or home office, but can also easily convert into a bed that's way more pleasant than a cumbersome air mattress.
Furniture is typically a big-ticket purchase, but holiday sales are always a great opportunity to shop for home upgrades. Right now, Wayfair's 4th of July Sale has thousands of furniture deals that are comparable to the savings you'd find during Black Friday or Way Day. We are talking massive discounts on sectionals and sofa beds up to 70% off.
Take advantage of the Wayfair 4th of July deals by shopping sleeper sofas that can be a much-needed update to your living room and provide a good night's sleep for all the guests visiting your home. Whether your space needs a luxurious overstuffed couch or a slim futon, Wayfair's marking them down.
Ahead, shop the 10 best sleeper sofa deals available now that your guests won’t dread spending a night on.
When you want an extra cozy sleeping space, just pull out the memory foam mattress, which is specially designed to contour your body and distribute weight evenly—helping you get a good night’s sleep.
The vibrant velvet upholstery of this sleeper sofa adds a splash of color to your life. It comes with two rolling pillows to help you prop up and relax and features a memory foam mattress that easily contours to your body.
This top-rated sleeper sofa from AllModern is available in so many gorgeous colors, including this rich emerald velvet.
Take over 50% Serta's convertible queen-sized sofa, complete with high-density foam cushions for added comfort.
This convertible sleeper combines a sleek design with a functional guest bed. It extends into a twin-sized bed that's just right for an extra sleeping space.
This linen couch features a multi-position, allowing you to easily convert from a sofa to a lounger to a sleeper with just a push or pull.
One of the most stylish futons on the market, this Mercury Row sleeper sofa comes in 10 beautiful velvet colors. Velvet is not only trendy, but super soft for an even cozier experience.
While this couch folds out into a full bed, the coolest feature might be the drop down cup holders making it a great option for your next movie night. It would also fit perfectly in a gaming room.
This vintage sleeper sofa in grey velvet brings style and fun to any space.
Take off these oversized, plush cushions to find a pull-out queen size mattress. It even comes with two matching accent pillows.
For more affordable sleeper sofa picks, check out the best sofa beds under $500 to transform your space.
RELATED CONTENT:
Target's 4th of July Sale Is Here — Save Up to 50% On Patio Furniture
Save Up to 40% On Furniture, Decor, Bedding and More at Anthropologie
The Best 4th of July Patio Furniture Deals at Amazon — Up to 60% Off
Upgrade Your Space with Up to $2,000 Off Furniture and More at Apt2B
Save Up to 60% On Furniture for the Entire House at Burrow's Sale
The Best Early Prime Day Furniture Deals for a Summer Home Refresh
Brooklinen's Biggest Summer Sale Ever Is Happening Right Now
Score Huge Discounts on Patio Furniture at Wayfair's 4th of July Sale