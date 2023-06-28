It's always a good idea to be prepared for out-of-towners that turn into overnight guests with a new sofa bed that's actually comfortable, too. Sleeper sofas not only look great in your living room or home office, but can also easily convert into a bed that's way more pleasant than a cumbersome air mattress.

Furniture is typically a big-ticket purchase, but holiday sales are always a great opportunity to shop for home upgrades. Right now, Wayfair's 4th of July Sale has thousands of furniture deals that are comparable to the savings you'd find during Black Friday or Way Day. We are talking massive discounts on sectionals and sofa beds up to 70% off.

Shop Wayfair's Sofa Deals

Take advantage of the Wayfair 4th of July deals by shopping sleeper sofas that can be a much-needed update to your living room and provide a good night's sleep for all the guests visiting your home. Whether your space needs a luxurious overstuffed couch or a slim futon, Wayfair's marking them down.

Ahead, shop the 10 best sleeper sofa deals available now that your guests won’t dread spending a night on.

Mercer41 54.84'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa Wayfair Mercer41 54.84'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa The vibrant velvet upholstery of this sleeper sofa adds a splash of color to your life. It comes with two rolling pillows to help you prop up and relax and features a memory foam mattress that easily contours to your body. $720 $630 Shop Now

For more affordable sleeper sofa picks, check out the best sofa beds under $500 to transform your space.

RELATED CONTENT:

Target's 4th of July Sale Is Here — Save Up to 50% On Patio Furniture

Save Up to 40% On Furniture, Decor, Bedding and More at Anthropologie

The Best 4th of July Patio Furniture Deals at Amazon — Up to 60% Off

Upgrade Your Space with Up to $2,000 Off Furniture and More at Apt2B

Save Up to 60% On Furniture for the Entire House at Burrow's Sale

The Best Early Prime Day Furniture Deals for a Summer Home Refresh

Brooklinen's Biggest Summer Sale Ever Is Happening Right Now

Score Huge Discounts on Patio Furniture at Wayfair's 4th of July Sale