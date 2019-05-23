The iconic Brady Bunch home has come to life!

Last July, HGTV purchased the original Brady Bunch home for $3.5 million dollars and decided to recreate the residence for a special A Very Brady Renovation -- and ET has been part of every step of the journey!

For the renovations, the Brady Bunch cast members -- Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Barry Williams (Greg), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) – teamed up with The Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott, Good Bones' Mina Starsiak and Karen Laine, Restored by the Fords' Leanne and Steve Ford, Hidden Potentials' Jasmine Roth and Flea Market Flip's Lara Spencer to give the home a major '60s and '70s vibe.

"This is crazy," McCormick exclaimed. "This is unbelievable. I first walked in and I freaked out. I immediately felt like I was back on stage five at Paramount and I was really on our set. It's perfect."

The entire restoration crew and Brady cast helped show ET the before and after of the home. A lot of work went into this project, but the hardest detail to duplicate was the iconic staircase because the house did not have a long one. It was actually a smaller split level version right next to the front door.

"There are five iterations [of the Brady family on the stairs]," Plumb recalled. "We'd take a picture each year, so it was always the iconic thing we did every year."

Williams added, "One of the biggest problems we had was with nine people in the cast, how do you stage them so that you can see everybody's faces, and the staircase answered the question.

Stepping into the home was an emotional blast from the past for the cast, who used to film the series on a sound stage in Burbank, California. But the designers have tried to duplicate the home exactly how it was on the show, even crowdsourcing original props from fans.

One special object they even include was the white figurine that was in the Brady parent's master bedroom.

"So the master bedroom, you remember the headboard," said Roth. "There was a bust of a women and it was like a little white figurine. Someone else had that same figurine in their house. So when you see the master bedroom, you'll see that white figurine."

See that and plenty more of the home's renovation in the video above.

A Very Brady Restoration will air on HGTV in September.

Watch the video below for more on the show's extensive plans for recreating the iconic Brady House.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Property Brothers' Reveal Biggest Challenge in Recreating the 'Brady Bunch' Home (Exclusive)

'A Very Brady Renovation’: A Look Inside the Iconic House's Transformation (Exclusive)

'Brady Bunch' House Renovation Details: How the HGTV 'Dream Team' Plans to Remodel (Exclusive)

Related Gallery