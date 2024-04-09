Lala Kent is teasing drama ahead on the upcoming Vanderpump Rules reunion. ET's Brice Sander spoke with the reality star ahead of the show's season 11 reunion, and Lala got candid about what fans can expect.

"I thought it wasn't a group going into season 11. I don't know what it's like with the rest of them, but I kind of look at them a little differently," Lala told ET. "I feel like these people who I thought were so honest are actually not. I was feeling like, 'Oh we got some fraudulence in the mix.'"

When pushed on which of her castmates she was referring to, Lala said only, "There's just something about her. There's just something about her. Or there's nothing about her. You guys make the call."

Fans of the Bravo show will glean that Lala is referring to Katie Maloney and/or Ariana Madix with her cryptic statement, as the duo is behind a long-awaited sandwich shop called Something About Her. That certainly tracks, as rumors have recently been swirling that Lala and Ariana had a friendship-ending spat when they taped VPR's season 11 reunion.

Even with the forthcoming drama, Lala told ET that she's unbothered simply because she's "in the best space with me right now."

"I haven't been in that space for so long that I just, even though that reunion and this season was wonky, I feel really proud of the growth that I've had this past year," she said. "I've let a lot of anger go and I wake up and I find a reason to be grateful."

"For a really long time I fixated on what my life was. Once I came to terms with my reality and said, 'We're at a crossroads. What are we gonna do?' I chose to just try my hardest to be a soft human in some way," Lala added. "I just feel really happy, so at this moment in time I'm really not concerned with where I stand with the group."

Contributing to her current happiness is the fact that Lala is currently expecting her second child, which she conceived via IUI. During a recent Amazon Live appearance, Lala revealed that her baby on the way is a girl. She will join Lala's 3-year-old daughter, Ocean, whom she shares with her ex, Randall Emmett.

"A little girl! I'm so excited!" Lala told ET. " Apparently, before we found out, my brother pulled my mom aside and said, 'Mom, you cannot tell Lauren, but if it's another girl I don't think I can do it. I'm losing my mind.' So of course my mom tells me this, we cut this cake, it's pink. I felt so terrible."

Even so, Lala said she was "so relieved" to find out her baby's sex, explaining, "I know what to do with a girl. I'm a girls' girl."

"I think we're all very excited now," she added of herself and her family. "I think we were thinking about a boy and it was like, we would have been happy had it been a little guy, but I feel like just girls are fitting in the family a little bit better these days."

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays on Bravo.

