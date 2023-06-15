Patricia Field loved working with Kim Cattrall again. ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the Sex and the City costume designer on the red carpet ahead of the world premiere of Happy Clothes: A Film About Patricia Field on Thursday, and Field opened up about styling Cattrall for her upcoming And Just Like That cameo.

"I wasn't shocked," Field said of the getting the call to outfit Cattrall for her surprise role. "I was very happy. I'm very happy to work with Kim. She trusts me, she believes in me. It's just smooth and lovely all the time."

Field declined to offer any tease about Cattrall's AJLT cameo as Samantha Jones, joking, "I don't think I'm supposed to. I've been warned."

Despite the good experience, Field said she doesn't see herself returning to And Just Like That, though, explaining of the Sex and the City universe, "I did it. I did it and did it and did it. I too need my inspirations, new experiences."

Cattrall was on hand for the Tribeca Film Festival premiere, though she didn't do interviews. However, when ET asked Cattrall in passing if fans will see more of her in season 3 of And Just Like That, she replied, "Looking forward to the fans seeing it!" It's unclear if Cattrall was responding to ET's question or speaking about Field's documentary, though.

Meanwhile, Field was more than happy to discuss her friendship with Cattrall, whom she "was really happy" to have participate in the documentary.

"We have a very good friendship," Field said. "... I love Kim! From Sex and the City we just hit it off, became friends, we see each other all the time."

Field is also close to Sarah Jessica Parker, Cattrall's Sex and the City co-star, with whom she's had a rumored rift.

"She introduced me to Darren Star," Field said of the SATC creator, "so I owe it all to her."

After costuming stints on Younger and Emily in Paris, Field told ET that she's "exploding" with joy over the state of her career today.

"I hope what they remember is that they enjoyed my combination of styles and my colors," Field said of how she'd like fans to look at her career. "I like lighthearted, I like comedy. I like happy, so I'm inspired to do that."

