Asking the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend cast to name their favorite song is rather problematic.



To begin with, there are now nearly 160 songs in the musical comedy's catalog. On top of that, they each had to memorize and perform their own songs throughout various episodes, and they would frequently support each other by showing up for rehearsals or tapings of dances they weren't even in. At any given time, they could be caught humming an earworm of an original Crazy Ex melody, because as Scott Michael Foster (Nathaniel Plimpton III) conferred to ET, "There's some songs that get stuck in my head a lot."



So, while it can be very hard to pick just one favorite, when ET spoke with the castmates at their live finale rehearsal earlier this month, there was one song that kept coming up: "The Math of Love Triangles."



The Marilyn Monroe spoof premiered in season two, and along with "Getting Bi," "Let's Generalize About Men" and "The Sexy Getting Ready Song" -- but with full apologies to the many beloved gems left out of that short list -- is frequently cited as both a cast and fan favorite.



David Hull (White Josh) was quick to cite "The Math of Love Triangles" as his No. 1, with absolutely no hesitation. "Always has been. I think it has some of the most clever lyrics, and, obviously, it's like a joke a second, so that's one of the ones where you can listen to it seven or eight times through and still pick up new things that you missed before. And a bang on Marilyn impression from this one," he said of Rachel Bloom (Rebecca Bunch), who was sitting right next to him. "It's smart and it's a great tune. It's a banger."



Though Bloom had trouble picking just one, she ended up agreeing with Hull. "I always never answer this question because they're all my children, but in my heart, 'The Math of Love Triangles' is pretty delightful," she admitted. "I'm proud of that one."



Donna Lynne Champlin (Paula Proctor)and Vella Lovell (Heather Davis) felt the same way, though Hull did joke that Lovell stole this answer from him after he went on a long spiel about the merits of "Love Triangle" when they were previously backstage chatting at an event. "Rachel's performance is amazing, the choreography is amazing, costumes were amazing, the song was amazing. Everything was perfect," Lovell told ET.



If you've never seen the music video for "The Math of Love Triangles," please do yourself a favor and enjoy:

This fourth and final season of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend has been littered with inside jokes for fans and many story threads tied up, or as Lovell put it, "The last few episodes are, like, love letters to the fans... truly there's not a circle that's left unclosed." We were given one of those big gifts in last week's episode, "I Need to Find My Frenemy," when Rebecca had a meta moment of realization: to solve her dating problems, she now had to sing, "The Math of Love Quadrangles," a follow-up to "Love Triangles" that even included that now-famous blue gown -- just slightly messier.

For the record, at rehearsals that day, Foster was the only one who chose differently, naming "Getting Bi" along with pretty much any Pete Gardner (Darryl Whitefeather) song as his heavy hitters. That actually goes to show why it's so hard for Bloom to name just one song when asked.

"You could take any song in the show and I can tell you why it's important, why it took a lot of blood, sweat and tears," she explained. And there's still a few more songs to come as we get ready to say goodbye to the crew from West Covina.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend airs at 9/8c on Fridays on The CW through April 5.

