James Charles Shows Off His Bleached New Hair Look at 2019 MTV VMAs

James Charles made fans do a double take.

The YouTuber debuted his new look at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. Charles arrived to the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Monday, sporting an update bold bleached hairstyle. The beauty and makeup mogul wore a unique all-white look that consisted of shorts, an oversized jacket with chains and matching thigh-high boots. He accessorized the look with a silver diamond choker and silver jewelry.

Naturally, Charles' makeup was fierce and fabulous. The 20-year-old entrepreneur -- who earlier this year was involved in a public social media feud with Tati Westbrook -- opted for bright purple eye shadow with long lashes, bronzer and a taupe lip.

The online star had first shown off his new bleached look a couple weeks ago, when she posted photos on his Instagram.

"Flower child 🍃🌸🌻 had a midlife crisis and decided to bleach my hair for a youtube video... it’s up now! 😬 what do we think?," he wrote alongside two pics of his stylish 'do.

