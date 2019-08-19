James Corden's tenure as a late-night funnyman is not coming to an end after all.

CBS announced on Monday that the 40-year-old Brit has reached a new agreement to host The Late Late Show With James Corden through August 2022. Prior to the agreement, Corden had one year left on his contract.

"James Corden has burned his way to the top of American television with a daring, energetic and inventive broadcast that stands out in the late-night space," David Nevins, Chief Creative Officer for the CBS Corporation, said in a press release. "He is a host and performer whose considerable talents shine on every stage, and he has created a cutting-edge comedy factory with shows that have resonated across multiple platforms. James and his shows are a great source of pride to CBS, and it's exciting to extend our relationship well into the future."

This news arrives just two months after Corden admitted during a visit to the podcast, The Best of Chris Evans Breakfast Show With Sky, that he was pondering bidding farewell to the late-night game and moving back to England.

"I don't know. I imagine I'll stay doing it for a little while I think. That's my hunch," he said, then referenced his wife, Julie Carey, and their three kids -- Charlotte, 1, Carey, 4, and Max, 8, as reasons he might return to the U.K.

"For Julie, my wife and I... we're a long way from home, you know, when we're doing the show," Corden explained. "And there's people here on this glorious island that we miss every day. And, you know, there are questions [like], where do we want our kids to go to school? There's people getting older. Time is the key. And time with people. And all of those things will be factors, which are far greater than, 'Do I still want to carry on doing the show or not?' It's a greater question than that."

Then, in July, he also discussed the possibility of leaving the show with British GQ for their September Issue, stating: "The day might come and I might not be brave enough. I've got to try to make peace with this idea that if I walk away from this show, there's a chance I become a question on Jeopardy. One people struggle to answer."

Corden has headed up the show since March 2015 and has made a name for himself with viral bits like "Carpool Karaoke" and "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts." At the upcoming Emmys, he is competing in seven categories, the most for an on-air talent. ET spoke with him at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Annual Grants Banquet in July, where he reacted to the tremendous honor.

"Yes, it's very strange," he said. "I shouldn't be the poster boy for anything other than… I should only be the poster boy for stopping young children from eating carbs from 13 to 19, you know? Bread should not be a staple of your diet. That's what I should be the poster boy for."

