Jamie Foxx is getting candid and emotional about coming back from a frightening medical emergency earlier this year.

Foxx, 55, made an appearance on Monday at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema & Television Honoring Black, Latino & AAPI Achievements, where he was honored with the Vanguard Award for his performance in The Burial.

The actor walked across the stage to accept the award from his co-star, Jurnee Smollett, and remarked to the audience at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, "You know, it’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago -- I couldn’t actually walk," per Variety.

Foxx also jokingly called out the slew of conspiracy theories that popped up in the wake of his sudden and shocking hospitalization back in April, stating, "I'm not a clone, I’m not a clone. I know a lot of people who was saying I was cloned out there."

Getting serious about his experience, Foxx said, "I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy, because it’s tough when it's almost over … when you see the tunnel."

"I saw the tunnel -- I didn’t see the light," Foxx said.

The actor explained, "I have a new respect for life. I have a new respect for my art."

Foxx also thanked his family -- particularly his sister and his daughter -- for helping him in his time of need, and for keeping his health battle private to the best of their ability during his initial hospitalization and recovery.

News of Foxx's hospitalization first surfaced on April 12, and the nature of his medical emergency has not yet been disclosed.

On July 22, the 55-year-old actor shared a tearful three-minute video in which he spoke directly into the camera, offering thanks for all the support he's received since the health scare and sharing a few details about the frightening experience.

"I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through," he shared.

"I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that man," he explained. "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through."

