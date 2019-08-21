Jamie Foxx is putting a stop to the hearsay.

The Oscar-winning actor was on "Big Boy's Neighborhood" on Real 92.3 on Wednesday morning, where he staunchly pushed back against the rumors that he's dating 21-year-old singer Sela Vave.

"People are saying I'm dating the girl, let me just say this, that's absolutely not true," he stated, via iHeartRadio.

The 51-year-old actor took it a step further by explaining that Vave is close friends with his daughters, Corinne, 25, and Annalise, 10.

"That girl hangs out with my kids, my young daughter, loves her. My oldest daughter... I talk to her mom, her parents. So, I know the nature of the business that we're in, so I don't trip on headlines."

Foxx later clarified that he and Vave have a business relationship only; he's trying to help her build a singing career.

"But when it comes to that part, and the girls and her, and what I'm trying to do for her as an artist, I feel like I have to be an eldest statesman. Her uncle, as she calls me, and step in and say 'Hey guys, don't let it be the double standard.'"

"When all the other guys are on the couch, they were hustling and they had dreams," he continued. "And then, when she's now working in this capacity, all of a sudden she's some sort of …I'm using a nice word, using someone to get to the top and that's not the case."

He later added: "I got a 25-year-old daughter and I don't date in my daughter's range ever. Big, you got kids and I got kids. I always try to make sure that my daughter can look at me and say, 'Hey dad, you ain't screwing up.'"

Rumors of a romance taking shape between Fox and Vave erupted on Sunday when the actor was spotted holding her hand while leaving Lil Pump's 19th birthday party at Bootsy Bellows in L.A. the previous evening.

An eyewitness told ET that Foxx arrived to Bootsy Bellows late Friday night/early Saturday morning at 1:45 a.m. and left the nightclub minutes later, at 2 a.m., holding the hand of Vave. They walked to his car with Foxx driving away and Vave seated in the front passenger seat.

Just one day later, a source told ET that Foxx and his longtime girlfriend, Katie Holmes, "appear to have broken" after six years together.

"They never had a typical relationship," the source added. "They have always been incredibly independent and their lives didn't revolve around each other. They lived separately and in different cities and saw each other occasionally."

See more on Fox below.

