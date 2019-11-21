Listen up, Zoey 101 fans!

On Thursday, it was announced that the beloved Nickelodeon show's star, Jamie Lynn Spears, is reuniting with her former co-stars for a sketch on the new reboot of All That.

The mother of two is reprising Thelma Stump, the eccentric but lovable elderly security guard, who's going to have a run-in with Paul Butcher, Sean Flynn, Kristin Herrera, Chris Massey, Erin Sanders and Matthew Underwood in the upcoming episode.

Spears seemingly confirmed the news on Thursday with a post on Instagram featuring herself and her former co-stars, writing alongside, "Surprise!! All that... and a little more 🤫"

Last week, Spears ignited suspicions that something exciting was brewing for the Zoey 101 cast. She posted a photo of a script in which nearly every line is blacked out, except one: "Gimme that bacon."

Fans of the show will recall that references to bacon were regularly included throughout the show's run. The post also revealed one character's name -- Sean. Although there was no prominent Sean on Zoey 101, Spears' character's main love interest, Chase, was played by Sean Flynn.

After the post was shared, co-stars Butcher and Massey offered cryptic responses, the first commenting, "Somethings coming." It looks like fans finally got their answer.

The Thelma Stump sketch will be airing on All That in early 2020. The actress-singer was a cast member on the show's previous iteration from 2002 to 2004. Then in 2005, she began her tenure on Zoey 101 until 2008.

All That airs Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

GET MORE TV NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Zoey 101' Cast Reunites Without Jamie Lynn Spears Embed Code Restart

Jamie Lynn Spears Teases Possible 'Zoey 101' Revival With Script Pic

Britney Spears Bonds With Nieces in New Post From Sister Jamie Lynn

Jamie Lynn Spears' 'Zoey 101' Character Hilariously Reacts to 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot News

Related Gallery