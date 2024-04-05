This weekend, Formula 1 is headed to the Suzuka circuit for the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix. This year’s race takes place on Sunday at 1:00am ET, which means an early start for F1 fans in America. It's sure to be an exciting race as Max Verstappen looks to get back on top.

Watch the Race on Sling TV

Last week gave us the first upset of the season when Verstappen and Red Bull saw their winning run come to an end. Due to the malfunctioning brake on his RB20, Verstappen had to retire early from the Australian Grand Prix — opening the door for rivals Ferrari.

Will the reigning champ reassert his dominance? Here's how to watch the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix live in the U.S., including where to stream the F1 race for free.

How to watch the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix without cable

The Japanese Grand Prix will air live on ESPN. If you don't have cable, F1 fans in the U.S. can watch the race on streaming services like FuboTV and Sling TV.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to watch F1 races online. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the F1 Japanese Grand Prix online for free.

Watch F1 for Free on Fubo

In addition to Formula 1 races, Fubo offers NCAA March Madness, NBA, MLB, NHL and international soccer games along with almost every NFL game next season.

Another option for watching the Japanese Grand Prix without cable this weekend is Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the Japanese Grand Prix if you're not home.

Get 50% Off Sling TV

2024 Japanese Grand Prix Schedule

Formula 1 has arrived in Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend. Here's is the full schedule of events. All times Eastern.

Thursday, April 4

Practice 1: 10:30-11:30 p.m.

Friday, April 5

Practice 2: 2-3 am.

Practice 3: 10:30-11:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 6

Qualifying: 2-3 a.m.

Sunday, April 7

Japanese Grand Prix race: 1 a.m.

What channels are F1 races on?

ESPN is the home of F1 this season with 18 out of 24 races airing on either ESPN or ABC. The remainder of the F1 races are airing on ESPN2.

RELATED CONTENT: