Jared Leto was up in the air making history!

On Thursday, the Oscar-winning actor became the first person to climb to the top of New York City's Empire State Building. Leto scaled 1200 feet as he reached the top of the skyscraper in support of Thirty Seconds to Mars' upcoming Seasons World Tour 2024.

"I made it, I'm alive, I made it to the top," the 51-year-old Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman said during an exclusive interview with Today following his climb. "I was just saying I saw my mother in the window of the 80th floor and that was a nice surprise."

Leto -- who is no stranger to dangerous climbs -- revealed that the adventure was important, as he has been in love with NYC since he was a kid.

"It's incredible," he shared. "It's incredible, to watch the sun rise overlooking the city that's meant so much to me ever since I was a kid. New York's been the place you went to make your dreams come true. And as a young kid, I wanted to be an artist and New York was the place that you came to be an artist and the Empire State Building was always that symbol for me."

"It was very challenging as you can see," he added as he showed off his bloody hands. "I always had a fascination with the Empire State Building. I love to climb."

Getting 30 seconds closer to mars had a special meaning, as the Dallas Buyers Club actor used the moment to promote his band's upcoming world tour in support of their latest album, It's The End Of the World But It's a Beautiful Thing.

"We're launching a world tour," he said. "Thirty Seconds to Mars is back on the road. It was in celebration of the tour and doing those things that you aspire to do."

Despite the celebration, Leto admitted that the historic climb was a bit harder than he anticipated.

"I was more excited than nervous to tell you the truth," he said. "But I have to be honest, it was very, very hard. It was a lot harder than I thought it would be. Just the endurance that it took, the stamina that it took, it was very sharp."

Before hitting the road, Leto shared the next climb he plans to take.

Rick Kern/WireImage)

"You climb right into bed," he quipped.

Thirty Seconds to Mars' (Jared and Shannon Leto) Seasons World Tour 2024 is set to kick off in Latin America on March 15, before going to Europe, then North America starting July 26. The show is set to wrap in New Zealand on Sept. 19.

RELATED CONTENT: