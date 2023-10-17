Watch Jared Leto Epically Bungee Jump Onto Music Festival Stage

Jared Leto knows how to chase an adrenaline rush. The 51-year-old actor bungee jumped onto the Honda Stage during his band Thirty Seconds to Mars' performance at the Austin City Limits Festival in Austin, Texas, on Sunday.

Leto posted a video of the sequence on his Instagram, where the camera catches the hundreds of cheering fans below his high platform just before the jump.

Amy Harris/Shutterstock

"Would you do this? 😎 @aclfestival 🚀," Leto wrote in the caption.

The musician and actor's big jump isn't the first of its kind. In September, Leto spoke to ET about jumping off the roof at Chicago's Lollapalooza festival.

Erika Goldring/FilmMagic

"It was really fun," he said. "It was a good excuse to do something different that we hadn't done before and that was our first show back in a really long time."

Leto added that generally, Thirty Seconds to Mars shows "are pretty physical," and his adrenaline-filled stunts just add to their excitement. Sure enough, he told ET later that same month that fans could potentially expect more stunts from him in the future.

Erika Goldring/FilmMagic

"I've been known to throw a stunt or two in the mix," Leto said at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. "I'm always down for a stunt, we'll see what happens tonight."



The band released its sixth album, It's the End of the World But It's a Beautiful Day, in September. Leto formed the group in 1998 alongside his brother, Shannon Leto.

