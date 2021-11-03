JAY-Z Joins Instagram -- and He's Only Following One Person
JAY-Z is officially on Instagram! The 51-year-old rapper joined the social media service on Tuesday, and has already amassed 1.8 million followers as of Wednesday morning.
His first post to both his feed and his Story was in promotion of his upcoming flick, The Harder They Fall, which he produced. He featured the Western flick's poster, while on his Story, he posted was a countdown to when the movie started streaming on Netflix.
JAY-Z is only following on person on the platform, his wife Beyoncé. It seems the 40-year-old singer was excited for her husband's arrival on Instagram, as she reposted his countdown to her own Story.
JAY-Z has been busy promoting The Harder They Fall, an action-packed Western with an all-Black cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo and Lakeith Stanfield.
"I just love to be a part of a project that widens the lens," JAY-Z told ET's Kevin Frazier at the film's Los Angeles premiere, "because once it's widened for us, then it's widened for Asians, for Mexicans, for everyone."
Both Beyoncé and her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, supported JAY-Z at the event, with the rapper telling ET, "We support each other. That's what we do."
The Harder They Fall hit theaters on Oct. 22, and begins streaming on Netflix today.
